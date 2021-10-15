The Masked Singer’s Cupcake Has Advice For Future Contestants Following Elimination From Season 6
By Megan Behnke
Cupcake is giving advice.
Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Masked Singer, “Date Night.”
Fox singing competition The Masked Singer has eliminated another contestant in the latest episode. With Group B up this week, the performances were pretty amazing, at least for the most part. A Wildcard contestant was brought on and the Caterpillar officially made himself a serious contender. However, when it came time for elimination, Cupcake was sent home. Now the person behind the mask is giving advice to future contestants.
When Cupcake took off its mask, it was revealed that three-time Grammy winner Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters was in the disguise. Following the elimination, Pointer spoke to EW about her time on the series and even gave advice to the future Masked Singer contestants:
"Halloween on steroids" is probably the best description I’ve heard for The Masked Singer! All of those costumes are so insane and incredible. But while it’s fun to be wearing something so ridiculous, it’s probably not the most comfortable thing to wear on stage while singing and dancing. Though it sounds like the crew on the series tries to make it as comfortable as possible, which is as much as anyone can ask for while wearing a giant Cupcake costume.
Not everyone enjoys the costumes they pick, as last week’s eliminated contestant Larry the Cable Guy almost immediately regretted his choice of the Baby costume. Performing on The Masked Singer always seems like a great, once-in-a-lifetime experience until you have to wear a giant costume every week while singing and dancing. Even though every contestant undoubtedly hopes to win, I’m sure there is just a bit of hope that they will be eliminated so they no longer have to put up with the disguise. Or at least some relief when they can take it off!
There is currently no finale date for Season 6 of The Masked Singer but with plenty more contestants yet to take off their mask, fans are surely in for a wild ride. Just who will be unmasked next? Catch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox to find out, followed by new series Alter Ego. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide to see what other shows to watch before the year comes to an end!
