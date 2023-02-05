The Mighty Ducks' Marguerite Moreau And Will Friedle Address Their Awkward Boy Meets World Make Out Scene
How do Marguerite Moreau and Will Friedle feel about their Boy Meets World make out scene?
Will Friedle’s Eric Matthews may be perceived as the dumb older brother now, but in the earlier seasons of Boy Meets World, he was the cool girl-crazy high schooler with a new girlfriend every week. One of those girlfriends of the week just happened to be The Mighty Ducks alum Marguerite Moreau. The two actors shared one of Boy Meets World’s more well-known make out scenes. The moment was quite steamy at the time considering the ABC sitcom’s young audience. Looking back at the suggestive scene, Moreau and Friedle finally addressed how awkward it was for them.
In the Season 2 episode ‘Pairing Off,” Cory catches Eric and his girlfriend Rebecca making out on their parents’ bed. While things appeared to get hot and heavy between the two teens, filming the intimate moment wasn’t as fun as viewers might’ve thought. In an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, the two former teen stars finally spilled what it was like filming the make out scene. Friedle opened up about how the week played out up until the filming day:
As actors have said many times, filming intimate scenes isn’t as glamorous and steamy as the final results portrayed. This seemed even more intimidating for teenage actors. Thinking about the make out scene, Friedle asked Moreau if she remembered the blocking they did for the scene. The former BMW guest star barely recollected that part but did remember her feelings on filming day:
It sounds like Moreau was prepared for her and the Eric Matthews actor to take control of the bed scene but didn’t want to step on any toes. The Mighty Ducks star did question one decision from the producers as she didn’t understand why Friedle had to roll on top of her. She felt the act didn’t add to the steamy scene. Despite being watched over by male staff, the former child star did find the silver lining in working with the BMW star for a week:
Hearing Moreau’s on-set account allowed Friedle to ease his anxiety over the scene from three decades ago. He mentioned the fun times were mutual for him as well, saying:
It seems that Friedle and Moreau found comfort in each other in a room filled with adults. The Wet Hot American Summer alum felt safe around the actor. However, she was honest about being a guest star on the hit sitcom.
She called Friedle polite over his handling of the intimate scene. However, Friedle was quite anxious about the scene as he recalled the ”layers of nerves” born from his high school insecurities. He did mention working with Moreau was enjoyable during her week on set. The Kim Possible alum echoed Moreau’s earlier sentiment about wanting some say about the hot-and-heavy moment:
If Friedle felt like that as a series regular, it's no wonder that Moreau didn’t feel empowered to speak up as a one-time guest. She explained how she felt about the scene in the years to follow:
The BMW guest star felt she and Friedle were seen as adults rather than two teenagers getting in over their heads. While doing the ABC sitcom was just work for Friedle, he reflected on the set experience now as an adult working his teenage self:
Watching your teenage self as an adult could make any actor cringe in retrospect. Knowing how the scene came together made it even harder for Friedle to reconcile the influence of the adult staff. Even Moreau mentioned she would never put a teenager through that experience before recalling the 1990s sitcoms having a different atmosphere.
Thinking back to the 1990s, there were certain protocols and practices in Hollywood that wouldn’t fly in today’s world. Of course, their recount of the make out scene didn’t sound too far from the Boy Meets World cast talking about being child actors and facing rejection.
Marguerite Moreau was just the latest Boy Meets World guest star to open up about their experiences like Adam Scott explaining his disappearance in Season 3 and Lindsey Price’s thoughts on tackling racism on the ABC sitcom. If you want to revisit every episode of BMW, get a Disney+ subscription. Don’t forget to follow Pod Meets World to see which famous guest star might pop up next.

