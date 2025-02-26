'America, He Likes Working With Me.' Tim Allen And Kat Dennings' Banter Is As Classic Behind-The Scenes As It Is During Shifting Gears Episodes

TV co-stars' chemistry can sometimes be an overlooked strength, especially when it comes to sitcoms. The best examples are evidenced by many years spent making audiences crack up, while the worst... well, those are better left ignored. Thankfully, comedy vets Tim Allen and Kat Dennings continue to bring their splendid on-screen relationship to the 2025 TV schedule in ABC's Shifting Gears, and their back-and-forth dynamic is just as enjoyable behind the scenes.

I'm a bit shocked that Shifting Gears hasn't scored a Season 2 renewal yet after fellow network favorites High Potential and Abbott Elementary landed new seasons, but I'll just assume the big bosses are trying to figure out just how many dozens of extra episodes to add to the order. In the meantime, ABC shared a fun video on Instagram that highlights just how easy-breezy-lemon-squeezey Allen and Dennings are in real life.

The vid's theme covers a variety of elements that both co-stars love about working on Shifting Gears, and as it turns out, the Home Improvement vet does indeed enjoy sharing the screen with the occasional MCU star. Here's one exchange:

Kat Dennings may not be known for her oddball method acting behavior before and during projects, but she must have some of that natural talent if she's already being pegged as having the same physical movements as Tim Allen. It's when she starts grunting at everything and adding vintage car decorations all over the place that someone might need to start worrying.

Speaking of physical noises that aren't applicable substitutes for traditional language, Dennings shared that Allen is apparently always making audible noises on the set before filming begins, though this noise sounds slightly more downbeat and frustrated than his stand-up-friendly grunts.

She just can't stop sharing similarities with her fictional father! It seems like Dennings and Allen are already so close that we can expect to see her reuniting with him in a decade on whatever sitcom he stars in next. After all, Shifting Gears fans have already seen him paired back up with Last Man Standing co-star Nancy Travis for a Valentine's Day ep (which thankfully didn't get romantic), and we know that Jay Leno will soon guest-star as well.

Another thing they both love about starring in Shifting Gears is playing the stories out in front of a live audience, which they're quick to say is NOT a laugh track. And Dennings pointed out that the live crowd is far more boisterous than any recorded chortles would be, because they're all amped up by watching Tim Allen in his natural element, even if he's too humble to admit it.

Viewers never have long to wait for new episodes of Shifting Gears, which airs on ABC every Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m., and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription.