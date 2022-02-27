The Pros And Cons Of Vince McMahon Fighting Pat McAfee At WrestleMania

We’re a little more than a month away from WrestleMania, and while the top of the card is pretty well set, there still aren’t a ton of other matches we know for sure we’re getting. Instead, what we have are a lot of rumors and assumptions based on a combination of storylines and reports from various insiders. The latest of the rumors is that WWE owner Vince McMahon will wrestle commentator Pat McAfee in a match on one of the nights. Let’s break this down and talk about all the pros and cons.

But first, a quick backstory. Vince McMahon was announced last week as an upcoming guest on Pat McAfee’s popular radio show. Fans were excited just to hear the conversation, but then, rumors started swirling that it would potentially lead to some on-air segments. Over the weekend, longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer tweeted that, as of now, there’s a plan for the two to have a match at WrestleMania. I’m not sure anyone saw this coming, but let’s talk it out…

The Pros Of Vince McMahon Getting Back In The Ring

Vince McMahon is, for my money, one of the greatest heels in the history of the wrestling business. He may not be a heel in the same way as Ric Flair or Ted Dibiase or more recently, Roman Reigns, but in his prime, he drew heat like few performers ever have or ever will. The Mr. McMahon character just worked. The cocky walk. The exaggerated way of speaking. Every bit of his character was contorted to be as arrogant and evil as possible. No other authority figure on WWE television has ever approached the level of crowd response he could get on a random Monday night.

So, hell yes I want to see Vince McMahon back more regularly on WWE television. He pops up now and again, most recently for segments with Austin Theory, but those aren’t the same thing as seeing him strut to the ring and yell at the crowd. I know he’s older and not going to be as in practice with his character, but 75% of classic Mr. McMahon is still really damn good. I like Adam Pearce and I especially like Sonya Deville, but if we can get Vince on TV for the next month, I want to see that. I want to see him brag about himself a few more times and verbally intimidate some newer wrestlers he hasn’t interacted with a ton. I just want to spend more time with a wrestling icon for a little while.

Also, this is secondary since he’s way younger and will have more opportunities, but Pat McAfee is awesome. He’s the best new commentator WWE has had in decades. The idea of him working with McMahon is really exciting, and there aren’t a ton of opportunities left to make that happen. Given how popular McAfee is and how many different things he does, I have no idea how long he’ll stick with wrestling, but if he’s going to be the lead voice for the next twenty years (and I hope he is), I love the idea of him doing a program with Vince. It feels fitting.

The Cons Of Vince McMahon Getting Back In The Ring

You notice how all of my positives were about getting to see Mr. McMahon as a character interacting with the audience and other wrestlers/ McAfee? That’s because I don’t really have any interest in seeing him in the ring itself. Vince McMahon is 76 years old. The last time we saw him truly in the ring for an official match was with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26, which was all kinds of yikes. And I say that as a gigantic Bret Hart fan. Apart from appreciating that it was happening and it offering a conclusion to one of the most important feuds in wrestling history, it had no moments of enjoyable wrestling. So, the idea of McMahon getting into the ring twelve years later doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence.

I’m also concerned about what match we’re not going to see if this does happen. The WrestleMania card has a limited number of spots. There are a lot of really, really great wrestlers that need to be worked in there somewhere (plus another probably on the way). I also want to see good tag teams and mid-carders. As such, I’m not going to be a happy camper if we don’t get The Usos and The Viking Raiders or something random and cool like Shinsuke Nakamura and Kofi Kingston because their spot was taken up by McMahon and McAfee.

And of course there’s always a risk whenever you’re bringing out a legend. There are some people who would prefer to not see their favorites as they get older. I don’t necessarily agree with that. I love a good nostalgia pop, but it’s awkward and uncomfortable to watch someone out there who isn’t physically capable of doing the job. McMahon has always kept himself in tremendous shape, but taking any bumps at 76 is going to take a toll on someone.

What’s Going To Happen?

I want to see Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee involved in a WrestleMania storyline. It blends the past and present very well, and I’m for sure down for one more ride with Mr. McMahon. In a perfect world, however, I’d prefer to see both men pick a champion to fight for them and then do promos yelling at each other and hyping their chosen superstar. I know McAfee has proven he’s capable of getting in the ring before, but he’s still obviously not at the same level as the best of the best. This would be a great way to get both men in prominent positions on the ‘Mania card without having to fight a match that has a high possible awkwardness factor.

That being said, I think we’re probably going to see a real match. McMahon has made an entire career out of proving to people he can do things they say he can’t. He’d love to prove people wrong again, and if his participation can generate a little more excitement for ‘Mania, he’s a showman and won’t be able to pass up that opportunity. We’ll see though.