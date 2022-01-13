The Quantum Leap Revival Is Closer Than Ever To Happening With Scott Bakula

Quantum Leap is a classic sci-fi series that has had rumors of returning in some form or other for years, and now the potential revival is seemingly closer than ever. A sequel series is reportedly in the works at NBC, and original series star Scott Bakula is said to be involved.

A Quantum Leap revival has gotten a pilot order from NBC, according to Variety, which cites a source stating that original star Scott Bakula (not too long after his previous network TV show was cancelled) is expected to be involved in that pilot project. The premise of the revival is said to center on a new team restarting the Quantum Leap project and trying to figure out what remains unknown about the machine… as well as Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett, who vanished into the accelerator 30 years ago.

There are no further details about the cast who would anchor the new Quantum Leap project if it receives a series order to become a show, and all signs point toward the revival still being in the very early stages, if it has only just received a pilot order. NBC has not commented on the reports of Quantum Leap coming back at the time of writing, although it was the home of the show during its original five-season run in the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Donald P. Bellisario, who originally created Quantum Leap, will reportedly serve as an executive producer. Interestingly, he also created (as well as wrote, produced, and directed for) NCIS, which anchored a franchise that would go on to employ Scott Bakula for seven seasons as leading man of NCIS: New Orleans. Bellisario was not, however, responsible for the creation of the New Orleans spinoff.

The reports of a revival in the works at NBC arrived just months after the death of Dean Stockwell, who shared the screen with Scott Bakula as fan-favorite Al. He died at home on November 7, 2021 at the age of 85. Al was a beloved and instrumental part of the original run of Quantum Leap; if the revival happens and does feature Scott Bakula in the pilot, then hopefully Al would get at least a mention. And hey, if the new characters are invested in the mysteries of the original and Sam, maybe Al will be as much of interest as Bakula's character!

The original Quantum Leap starring Bakula and Stockwell ran for five seasons and just shy of 100 episodes on NBC from 1989-1993. Similarly to Battlestar Galactica, the original remained a cult hit in the years after its end. And hopefully, a revival could also be similar to BSG, insofar as it brings the show back to pop culture and creates a new generation of fans.

Of course, SYFY's Battlestar Galactica was a reboot whereas the potential new Quantum Leap project is said to be a sequel series and revival. Still, it would be an interesting addition to the NBC lineup. Although the network has some unconventional shows like Ordinary Joe and of course La Brea, it doesn't really have a primetime sci-fi offering. In fact, the closest thing in recent years was arguably Manifest, which was cancelled at the end of the 2020-2021 TV season.

For now, fans can only wait for official confirmation that a new Quantum Leap is in the works with Scott Bakula attached at least to the pilot. A pilot order is just an early step in the process of producing a show and far from a guarantee that a show will happen, but certainly a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, the original run of Quantum Leap isn't currently available without rental/purchase on any major streaming service, but you can check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule for some TV options during the wait for more Quantum Leap updates.