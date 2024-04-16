The Scrubs Cast Took A Picture Together, And I Have So Many Feelings

Scrubs may have ended over 10 years ago, but the series remains a favorite among fans. Despite the show losing its way toward the end, the cast still remains close, even occasionally reuniting for commercials and other events and projects. Now, some of them have gotten together again just for the heck of it, and I am in my feels.

John C. McGinley, known as Dr. Perry Cox on the medical sitcom, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a photo of an impromptu reunion with Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Christa Miller. The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots also took part, as her late husband Nick Cordero starred alongside Braff in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014 on Broadway.

…getting the band back together! pic.twitter.com/QUDThCXkD2April 15, 2024 See more

Considering it’s been so long since Scrubs was last on the air, it is nice to see them still hanging out. Honestly, the happiness and nostalgia I'm feeling right now is a lot to handle.

While the photo didn't feature the whole cast, most notably Donald Faison, a few of them are definitely better than nothing. Plus, this very likely won’t be the last reunion the Scrubs cast has, whether impromptu or not, so there are always more chances in the future. It’s just really making me wish that Scrubs was still on the air, because I desperately need more now.

Seeing how close they are after 14 years, could this mean that an actual Scrubs reunion might happen? I sure hope so!

In 2023, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence told Variety that a reunion project was “inevitable,” but he hilariously noted that they see each other so often it would have to take them not hanging out for six months for an on-screen reunion to happen. Who’s to say that he’s not already cooking something up? He’s obviously interested in doing more, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the cast feels the same way, and not just because they are constantly hanging out.

Scrubs premiered in 2001 on NBC and ran for eight seasons. It was then picked up by ABC for Season 9, and the series came to an end in 2010 after that installment. While the Scrubs cast has been plenty busy since the series finale, it’s clear that the show still means a lot to them and their friendship. Whether or not there will ever be a revival or reboot of some sort in the future, at least it seems like there will still be a reunion between them every once in a while, even if it is only off-camera.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That alone gives me a lot of feelings, because while I desperately want a reunion, I'm also happy to see the cast simply hanging out together and enjoying life.

Hopefully, another Scrubs reunion happens in the future that includes many more cast members, but this latest photo will surely hold fans down for now. The good news is that these reunions don’t seem to be stopping, so it shouldn’t be long until the next one. In the meantime, though, all nine seasons of Scrubs are available to Hulu subscribers, which should keep fans occupied until the next reunion.