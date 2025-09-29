The Simpsons Showrunner Weighs In On Jimmy Kimmel And South Park Drama, Explaining Why Springfield Won't Reflect Such Real-World Issues
Springfield doesn't change.
Fox’s block of animated comedy favorites finally landed on the 2025 TV schedule with new season premieres, including The Simpsons’ wildly impressive Season 37 opener. The episode, "Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother,” featured a plotline full of ‘90s nostalgia, and it’s far from the first time the Emmy-winning series has dipped back to that timeframe for storytelling purposes. Because despite its seemingly eerie ability to predict the future, The Simpsons does not aim for timely relevance very often.
That stance is counterbalanced by a show like South Park, which has returned to former peaks of relevance by focusing so heavily on Donald Trump and other current events, even at the risk of facing unforeseen delays due to its time-sensitive structure. When Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman was asked by EW about how the show as a whole is handling the current state of the country and the politicization of comedy, he explained why he’s actually happy animation’s long gestation time makes it harder for the writers to be timely, saying:
Selman is speaking of course of South Park's recent extended hiatus between episodes, which the co-creators admitted was completely on them for not being able to get it done in time. As well, the showrunner complimented Jimmy Kimmel, whose highly polarizing suspension at ABC turned Jimmy Kimmel Live! into not just a scorching-hot topic in Hollywood, but also a ratings beast when the show returned a week later.
As far as The Simpsons is concerned, Selman & Co. would likely need access to an undeniably powerful crystal ball and a sane-minded prognosticator in order to pull off the kind of in-the-moment relevancy of either the Comedy Central series or the late night talk show. But let's not forget that Springfield isn't exactly the most up-to-date city around, even when only compared to other fictional places.
The showrunner explains why real-world drama isn't meant to be the norm for Homer and others. in the first place, saying:
Back when The Simpsons first started, it could tackle legitimate content-related issues like violence on TV in ways that felt more timely, if only because the internet wasn't yet around to keep everyone constantly updated about any given topic at any given moment. Now, it's probably easier just to write at their own pace, even if it means parodying eight-year-old movies with frequency.
Matt Selman says he thinks The Simpsons can be watched with equal enjoyment by anyone, because most of us can relate to the follies and foibles of local populations. As he put it:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So don't expect for The Simpsons to make a joke in next week's episode about Bad Bunny performing at the 2026 Super Bowl, although if it does, that one is definitely going in the "magical prediction" pile.
The Simpsons airs Sunday nights on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET, and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.