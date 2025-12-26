Comedian Paul Scheer Recorded 50 Dads At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. He Thought It Would Be Funny, But It Was 'Something Else Entirely'

Sometimes as a parent you find yourself in unexpected situations thanks to your kids, attending events you wouldn’t ever consider going to otherwise. We’ve all seen those dads, standing alongside giggling girls at the mall or a concert, looking a little in over their heads. Comedian Paul Scheer thought it would be funny to talk to some of them when Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was in Los Angeles, but the stories he heard became “something else entirely” — a heartwarming documentary that’s available on YouTube.

Taylor Swift herself has provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the pop culture phenomenon that was the Eras Tour, answering so many questions in the docuseries The End of an Era (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Paul Scheer took a different perspective, turning the camera on Swiftie Dads. Check out the trailer below:

In 2023 I became obsessed with videos of dads in cargo shortswaiting in parking lots during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. So when she came to town, I grabbed a camera and headed down to talk to them. I thought it'd be funny. It turned out to be something else entirely. pic.twitter.com/zZN7acR2oEDecember 23, 2025

I can totally see how Paul Scheer would think that he was in for some funny stories from reluctant, cargo-shorts-wearing guys whose ideal evening would definitely not include Taylor Swift and ear-splitting screams.

However, in the same way that Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce gave girl dads something to bond with their daughters over, at least some of the 50 fathers that Paul Scheer interviewed didn’t seem to be there against their will.

One guy he talked to in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium was there — wrist full of friendship bracelets — with his daughter who wasn’t able to attend the Reputation tour because she’d been diagnosed with cancer. They’d shown up despite not having tickets, and there was so much emotion behind his wide smile when she started screaming with joy that she’d gotten tickets.

Another dad said his daughter had been waiting since she was 11 years old to see Taylor Swift live on tour, and he had the most heartwarming take on accompanying her, saying:

When [Taylor] announced this tour, it was total madness. A lot of emotion, a lot of tears. Life is moments. Life has nothing to do with money, nothing to do with things. Life is dancing. That is life! It’s when you feel happy. Their happiness is my happiness. That is the thing. What is true love? This is. This is true love.

Well said!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We saw this a little bit during the Eras Tour when celebrity dads would post videos from their outings with their daughters. Dax Shepard was living his “Wildest Dreams” and Community star Danny Pudi proudly posed for a selfie with his daughter as one of many celebs to attend the Los Angeles tour stop.

Ryan Reynolds raved about the show after living his best Eras Tour life with his and Blake Shelton’s children, and Josh Gad also took his family to the concert. Not a disgruntled dad to be seen.

Paul Scheer’s Swiftie Dads short documentary is available to view for free on YouTube, while Disney+ has several options for Swifties, including The End of and Era docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie (both the theatrical version released in 2023 and The Final Show, which features the addition of The Tortured Poets Department set) and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.