I Love Bob's Burgers' Halloween Episodes, But Creator Loren Bouchard Told Me Why That Era May Be Ending Soon
I don't like this kind of change.
Though no TV show will likely ever eclipse The Simpsons in terms of delivering top-tier Halloween episodes — with this year’s excellent entry being no exception — I think second place goes to Bob’s Burgers for its annual spooky-season stories. Without ever losing its heart or going fully supernatural, Bob’s nails its Halloween vibes with both the adults and the kids, and I look forward to those (and the Christmas eps) as much as I anticipate anything else. But they sadly may be not be around much longer.
Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard talked to CinemaBlend following the animated comedy’s gobsmacking achievement of its 300th episode hitting the 2025 TV schedule. Fans know the show isn’t going away completely, given Fox renewed it and others for four additional seasons earlier this year, but when I asked Bouchard about how much importance he puts on Halloween installments, he implied that Fox may be shifting its airing schedule in the future.
He first pointed out that Halloween stories are indeed a significant part of the process at this point of the show’s run, both on a personal level and in terms of the show’s legacy. In the creator’s words:
With classic episodes like "The Hauntening," "Nightmare on Ocean Avenue Street," and "For Whom the Doll Toes," Bob's Burgers technically has enough Halloween stories already that the show doesn't need to keep making them. That said, nobody needs ice cream or even hamburgers, but the world would be way worse off without those, too.
Loren Bouchard continued, addressing the potential shift that may impact the show in the future:
While he doesn't say it directly, one could infer that Fox is planning on shifting Bob's Burgers back to debuting in January or February after the midseason hiatus has concluded. Or, alternately, the show may get tapped to anchor the network's summer lineup that leads into the Fall TV season. The reasoning for that, one might speculate, could be to bring Family Guy back into the normal flow alongside The Simpsons. But for now it's unclear.
Loren Bouchard did offer up an excellent olive branch of hope to hang onto, thankfully, by saying if the show does shift away from the fall in the future, there's potential room to craft Halloween stories in other ways. As he put it:
That idea isn't even that much of a longshot, really, considering Family Guy dropped its own Hulu-exclusive Halloween special "A LIttle Fright Music" this year. And The Simpsons' team has been creating streaming content for Disney+ for years now. So if we as a fandom start calling for it now, then we can possibly convince the powers that be to order up a Bob's Burgers special episode before the current season has finished airing. [Rubs hands together mischievously.]
For now, though, Bob's Burgers fans can stream every past Halloween episode and beyond via Hulu subscription, and new episodes air Sunday nights on Fox at 9:30 p.m. ET.
