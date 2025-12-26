The Kardashians Go Hard In The Wrapping Paper Paint Every Christmas, And This Year Kim Actually Let North Design Hers

Christmas is something that the Kardashian-Jenner family members take very seriously, and gift wrapping is a huge part of that. Just look at Kris Jenner, who once bought a condo for the sole purpose of wrapping presents (and then forgot about it). Kim Kardashian, naturally, always brings her A-game to the family holiday party — never to be overshadowed by her sisters — but this year she let her oldest daughter North West step up to design their family’s offerings.

Kim Kardashian may not have been able to wrangle her four children for a family Christmas photo, but she sure showed her confidence in 12-year-old North by giving her the reins to provide gift-wrapping inspo. Check out the results:

North West chose to wrap the family’s gifts in SKIMS pajamas flannel, with the red plaid being a great option, in my opinion, for the holidays. It also harkens back to when Kim Kardashian wrapped all of their presents in SKIMS white T-shirts, but as she explained on Instagram Stories, this was a more “festive” option. Kim said:

I wanted to show you guys this is my Christmas wrapping this year. Actually North picked it out, and we wanted to be a little bit more festive. It is the SKIMS Pajamas, a flannel fabric. It’s so cute, and actually I’m wearing it right now! So, that’s the vibes we wanted to give.

Flannel is definitely a comfy choice, and it is the perfect nod to their matching pajama tradition.

As for the other family members, they all got in on the fun, too, showing off their own gift-wrap designs, and Kourtney Kardashian (via Poosh) even made a game out of it, asking fans to match each wrap job with its Kar-Jenner family member:

Kourtney Kardashian provided the black-and-white-and-read-all-over newsprint paper, complete with a burgundy fabric bow. Kendall Jenner claimed the cream-colored wrapping, which featured a “Merry Christmas” stamp and was secured with red string with a sprig of greenery. She showed off her work on Instagram as well:

Like North West and Kim Kardashian, Khloé was into the red plaid wrapping, but she seemed to settle for traditional paper underneath a green felt bow. Kris Jenner also chose a green bow to accompany her patterned dark gray gift wrapping, and fans didn’t miss that of the presents shown in the photo, two of them were marked for Kim (there’s no way she spent six figures on another Birkin bag, right?).

Kylie Jenner seems to have taken a page from Kim Kardashian’s book with her wrapping, going with a theoretically reusable fabric over paper. But rather than joining her sisters with a plaid or even monochrome theme, she stole a look from her own clothing line Khy, whose winter line features plenty of animal print. She showed off her entry into what Poosh called the Kardashians’ Super Bowl on her own Instagram:

So whose gift-wrapping design did you like the best? I’m sure opinions will vary, but I think North West did great in her first year choosing her family’s design. We’ll have to see if Kim Kardashian continues to give her daughter creative control in the coming years.

For now, though, you can catch all of the family members on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription), whose seventh season wrapped Thursday.