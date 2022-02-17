Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift: Revisiting Some Of The Two BFFs' Best Moments

As a young girl listening to all kinds of music, one of my favorite artists growing up was Taylor Swift, as was the case for many of her other fans. Another artist - and actress - I adored was Selena Gomez, mainly because she played a character with my name on Wizards of Waverly Place . But of course she, like many other Disney stars, made music, and eventually she ended up becoming close friends with Taylor Swift.

Through ups and downs, these two besties have had a friendship that has lasted for years, and only continues to do so, often sharing their love for each other through social media, concerts, and so much more. Here are some of their cutest moments revisited.

When It Was Revealed Exactly How They Met - Through Dating The Jonas Brothers At The Same Time

The Jonas Brothers, otherwise known as Nick, Kevin and Joe, have always been a popular name in the media. Like Selena, they were huge with Disney, and no have grown up with their music alongside their audience, becoming funnier, having whole families, and even participating in their own Netflix roast special. But before all of that, they were teenagers dating other teenagers.

And two of those teenagers at the same time happened to be Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. And if it wasn’t for that, these two probably wouldn't have had the same connection.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal , via Elle , Selena Gomez commented on her long friendship with Swift, saying that it actually began during the time the two of them were dating two of the Jonas Brothers - Selena with Nick, and Taylor with Joe.

We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl ... There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.

Talk about a sweet moment, and how even though those relationships didn’t work out, they ended up finding each other.

This Adorable Happy Birthday Message From 2015

I’ve always personally loved this Instagram post from Selena Gomez back in 2015. The picture shows the two singers together, in one part putting their hands together in the shape of a heart and the lower half a picture of them singing together on stage.

Gomez went on to caption the photo, saying “I don't know life without you Taylor. Happy birthday!” It’s always so fun to see these two when they were younger and Marvel at how much they’ve both grown, both as artists and in their other endeavors.

When Selena Stood Up For Taylor During Her Drama With Scooter Braun

If you were following the big stories in the music world back in 2020, you know that one of the big topics was when Scooter Braun, a big time record executive, sold the master rights to Swift’s first six albums . Swift at the time had been trying to regain ownership of the master recordings, but everything began to fall apart when this happened.

The full statement can be read at Elle , in which Selena Gomez, being the best friend that she is, stood up for Taylor, posting a lengthy statement to Instagram originally in support of Swift. She spoke out against high-powered men in music, and commented that Swift will “never stop fighting.”

When The Besties Rang In The 2019 New Year With Cazzie David

Every celebrity likes to ring in the New Year in their own way, from actors like Dwayne Johnson to Miley Cyrus singing her heart out and making a wardrobe malfunction look like an easy thing to handle. However, in 2019, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and fellow friend, Cazzie David, rang in the New Year quietly in one of their homes, posting the picture to Instagram .

I think what I like about this picture is that it feels so homey. It doesn't feel like a crazy intense celebrity picture that you see from red carpets or music shows. It’s just three friends celebrating the new year with some wine. It’s something we’ve probably all done and it's comforting to see these besties do the same.

When They’ve Frequently Supported Each Other’s Music Careers

While Gomez has been kicking ass in the movie and TV industry, appearing in hits such as Why The Dead Don’t Die and having a starring role in the Only Murders in the Building cast, (which is getting a Season 2 ), the actress has still kept up with her music career, releasing Rare a few years back, alongside Swift’s ever-expanding catalouge of new music.

When she released her album, Taylor Swift showed appreciation for her friend's work through an Instagram story, via Elle, telling everyone to go and support Rare and the "beautiful soul who created it," sharing it with all her followers.

The same goes for Selena Gomez. Taylor Swift re-released one of her most famous hits, "Love Story," back in February 2021, and Gomez shared her praise for her friend on her Instagram story, via Elle, saying "So proud of you, as always, Tay...LISTEN to THIS album ❤️." You have to love artists supporting artists.

When They Went To The American Billboard Awards And Rocked It

In 2019, Taylor Swift was given a huge honor at the American Music Awards, receiving the Artist of the Decade award for her contribution to the music genre. Together, via E News , both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez came to the ceremony, sporting some amazing looks, and cheering on each other’s performances from the crowd.

Swift's performance , consisting of a medley of some of her biggest hits (as pictured above), was enjoyable from beginning to end, and Selena Gomez was there in the crowd, cheering for her bestie. The same was done when Selena Gomez took the stage at the beginning of the show, singing “ Lose You To Love Me ” and “ Look at Her Now, ” with Taylor supporting her from the crowd.

When Selena Posted A Throwback Pic - Featuring One Of Taylor’s Cats

If you don’t know, Swift loves her cats. She’s been known to be a cat-lover for many years, often posting cute pictures of her three little ones, Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin. And I’m sure that many of her friends, including Selena Gomez, have gotten the chance to meet with them. Yes, I am jealous, if you can’t tell.

Even so, Selena Gomez posted a throwback pick of her and Swift in 2021 on Instagram , with one of Swift’s kittens (Benjamin) in Swift’s hands, captioning it, “kinda missin this one.” I’m sure that with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard for these two to see each other for some time. Hopefully now they’re playing with all the kittens together that they can.

When The Two Of Them Joined In On The New TikTok Best Friend Trend

TikTok has taken over the world. From people revealing what happens to gingerbread houses at Disney after Christmas to literal horror movie icons having accounts, it’s truly become a household name and everyone knows about it - which is why it makes sense that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez would make one of the best videos of all time, in my opinion,

Using a sound bite from TikTok user, Luke Franchina , Taylor Swift synched over the sound in her TikTok video , saying, “Oh no, my bestie, is a bad bitch,” before panning the camera over to Gomez, who snickered. I don’t think that sound could have been used better. It’s the definition of these two and their whole entire friendship.

Let’s all collectively pray that over the next couple of years we get the chance to see more cute moments of these two together - maybe a possible collaboration on a music piece? Only time will tell.