The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev Reunited With Co-Stars To Recreate Throwback Photo, And I'm Not The Only One Loving It

For a while there, vampires were impossible to avoid on the small screen, with some of the most memorable small screen bloodsuckers residing in the town of Mystic Falls. And though The Vampire Diaries hasn’t aired any new episodes since it concluded in 2017, it’s one of the best shows streaming on Max right now, and fans haven’t stopped celebrating the brooding drama’s characters and stars. So when former co-stars Nina Dobrev, Candice King and Kat Graham reunite in real life, it definitely earns attention from the fanbase.

Just such a reunion happened for the Covington, Georgia convention I Was Feeling Festive 2, where Dobrev, King and Graham took pics with fans and shared stories in Q&A panels. Most interestingly perhaps, is that the trio of TVD stars recreated a memorable pic they’d taken together during the early years of the show, and shared the vid on Instagram , as seen below, set to Simple Plan’s 2002 hit “I’m Just a Kid.”

It doesn’t get much more adorable than that, amirite? Understandably, the post shared by Dobrev and her costars was immediately welcomed by fans who are always interested in seeing the women get back together in any and every capacity imaginable. But before we get to the fans’ comments, check out these reactions from The Vampire Diaries’ official CW Instagram page and fellow co-star Kendrick Sampson.

TheCWTVD: The world is healing. 🖤

Kendrick Sampson: Awww guyth 🥹❤️‍🔥

Kat Graham: Love you girls so much!!!!!! 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️

Now check out the plethora of lovingly hyped-up comments from Vampire Diaries fans, all of whom seem like they’d absolutely adore seeing Elena, Caroline and Bonnie showing up somewhere on the 2025 TV premiere schedule .

the best ♥️ bonnie, caroline and elena <3 - @kaarenabigail18

i love all three of you so much, my heart is going to explode 🤧🥺💗 - @almaboemo

The iconic trio back together 😍😍😍😍😍 - @citlalli.gg

Absolutely love how you 3 arranged yourselves in the same order and are looking in the same direction of gaze as the original! Genius! @nina @candiceking @katgraham This moment is definitely frozen in time! 🙌 - @singhmonnyc

How do they all look like they haven’t aged a bit - @smjohnson25

THE BEST TRIO IS BACK TOGETHERRR!!!!! 👏😍🥺 - @esmai.mikaelson

This made me scream with joy🤗 - @drpepperlungs98

IM CRYINGGGGGHHHHGGGGGG HAPPY TEARS - @natafuckingcoco

The continued hype for The Vampire Diaries has kept interest building regarding the franchise’s rumored return , although whether that return happens as a revival or a ground-up reboot. Many former stars have weighed in on their feelings about potentially returning, with Nina Dobrev seemingly more interested in other vampire projects over playing Elena again. Kat Graham has expressed her desire not to return to the franchise for any revivals, though Julie Plec stated in the past that the former star would always be welcome.

Co-creator Julie Plec most recently shared her thoughts about revisiting Mystic Falls following the announcement that Twilight is getting an animated series, saying she and Paul Wesley had convos about it. She also addressed the idea of bringing these beloved characters back for a standalone movie as opposed to an episodic series.

Until we know anything more about TVD's possible future, the entire series can be streamed in full with a Max subscription.