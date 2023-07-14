Nina Dobrev Reveals What Would Probably Convince Her To Make More Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries ended back in 2017 after an eight-season run, and fans had to say goodbye to Mystic Falls. With the end of Legacies last year, the TVD franchise still has a chance of coming back, according to creator Julie Plec, but it may be a while until that happens. If and when that happens, would Elena Gilbert be one to make a return? Nina Dobrev recently revealed what it would take for her to return to the supernatural drama.

Nina Dobrev starred in six of The Vampire Diaries’ eight seasons, and returned for the finale, but doing the same genre for so long can take a toll on someone, especially if it’s something as grueling as the supernatural. While the actress was doing an interview for Radio Andy, Paul Wesley’s comments about doing another vampire-related project were brought up, and how he said it would be a “hard pass.” For Dobrev, though, said she’s open to it, depending on what project it would be and who would be attached:

I don't know. I mean, I think it always depends on the role and the director. I don't want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah. Steven, call me. Martin, let me know.

It is hard to choose whether to stay away from a specific genre or not, since it really all depends on what projects come to you, so it sounds like Nina Dobrev could be making a return to her vampire roots in the future. If she finds something suitable for her, at least, maybe even with Steven Spielberg. With that in mind, would she even be open to a possible Vampire Diaries reboot in the future? While Paul Wesley clarified his comments with CinemaBlend after mentioning that he would never do another Vampire Diaries, Dobrev is feeling a little different about the possibility:

Oh my goodness. I think it's way too soon to be talking about a reboot because the show didn't even end that long ago, but I mean, I know that I am very close with Paul and Kayla and Candice and Kat and the list goes on because, you know, it was such a big part of our lives for so many years. It's hard to not stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can.

Considering it has only (and surprisingly) been six years since TVD ended, it is a little early to start thinking about potential reboots, especially since Legacies, the last spin-off, ended in 2022. Since it sounds like Nina Dobrev is still close with a lot of her former co-stars, that may be the closest that fans will get to a reboot or revival for now. The actress is set to appear at a Vampire Diaries convention in December for Epic Cons, which is a rare appearance for her, alongside many of her co-stars, so at least fans will be able to look forward to that, even if it isn’t a reboot.

Meanwhile, Dobrev is still keeping plenty busy post-Vampire Diaries, and that’s aside from her adorable relationship with Shaun White. She is part of the cast of The Out-Laws, and critics have been raving about the Netflix comedy. The film can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, so fans may want to check it out and see why it has been an instant hit. Dobrev also has four other upcoming projects, including the action-thriller The Bricklayer opposite Aaron Eckhart.

Even though a Vampire Diaries reboot may be a bit far-fetched, at least for now, all eight seasons can be streamed with a Max subscription, which is better than nothing. Be sure to also take a look at the 2023 TV schedule to see what to look forward to later this year and if anything could serve as a TVD replacement.