The Vampire Diaries’ Julie Plec Weighs In On Possibly Reviving The Show With A Movie

Lock your doors and don’t invite anyone in. Or do, if you want a sexy yet tortured blood-sucking immortal for company. That's right, vampires are making a return to a TV near you. Netflix recently announced the adaptation of Twilight author Stephenie Meyer’s book Midnight Sun, as an animated series, and it will tell the story of Twilight through Edward’s perspective. So, what does this mean for the rest of the teen vampire genre that took over in the 2010s? Well, The Vampire Diaries' creator Julie Plec has some thoughts on the matter.

In similar fashion to how Twilight impacted the genre when it was originally released, this continuation of Stephenie Meyer's fantastical world has stirred up rumors of a Vampire Diaries revival. In addition to 8 seasons of TVD, showrunner Julie Plec also saw the success of two spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies. Now, after attempting a number of other projects, it seems she may be ready to return to Mystic Falls, as she told THR:

You know what, Paul Wesley and I were literally just texting two days ago because he saw the news about the Twilight animated show and he’s like, ‘Why aren’t we doing this?’ And I said, ‘Good question. We should do this.’ There are so many opportunities to keep this world alive and keep this franchise going.

Well, well, well, it seems actor Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore, has changed his tune a bit. Only a few years ago he was saying he would never return to TVD , but Plec's comments seem to suggest that he's now open to the idea. Meanwhile, Ian Somerhalder has also shown no signs of revisiting his heartthrob of a character Damon, as he exited Hollywood entirely .

However, the two onscreen brothers remain close in real life, even launching a liquor brand together called Brothers Bond Bourbon, in homage to their Salvatore roots. But perhaps the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor can convince his partner in crime to hop onto a new project as a producer, because according to Plec, this might be a now-or-never kind of deal:

For me, it’s just about the right idea and the right time, like I’m game. Leslie Morgenstein started talking about a Vampire Diaries movie in like season two, so I’m sure that it’s something that he still continues to pursue quietly. We’ve talked about all kinds of different ways to revisit parts of the story that we love or to tell a new version of the story. I know that those conversations are always happening. I personally know that there is a story that I would like to tell if anyone will have me eventually, so we shall see.

Given that Plec’s recent supernatural pursuit was canceled before it could even get started, it’s definitely not the wrong time to revisit her most fruitful creation. Plus, it seems the creative minds that crafted TVD have had their vampire gears spinning for a while now, as they've been talking about what to do next in this world since Legacies got canceled.

While my inner teenage heart warms at the thought of an OG cast reunion, the chances are slim with other main cast members like Kat Graham and Nina Dobrev also showing hesitancy when it comes to returning to the franchise.

TVD could always follow in Twilight’s footsteps by going the animated route, especially considering how vast its world is. The show featured tons of flashbacks, so a prequel is definitely in their wheelhouse. They could return to the 1800s and explore more of Lillian Salvatore’s story, for example. I was definitely left with some questions when she suddenly popped into Season 6. And speaking more generally, the show went to so many times and places throughout history that the writers could go in so many different directions with a new project. So, the possibilities are endless.

