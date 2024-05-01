Instead Of Blasting The View, Meghan McCain Took Aim At Drew Barrymore For Kamala Harris Interview: 'Someone Needs To Talk To Her'

The Drew Barrymore Show delivered one of its most prestigious episodes recently, as the titular host welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris for an interview rather unlike what audiences might expect from a televised sit-down with any VP. But while some viewers may have enjoyed it, former The View co-host Meghan McCain had largely negative things to say about it, and she took aim with the kind of vitriol that she usually saves for commentary about her former ABC gig and her co-hosts there.

Meghan McCain had plenty of talk show experience herself by the time she weighed in on Drew Barrymore's recent interview with Kamala Harris, although she rarely has anything good to say about her time on The View from 2017-2021. She now shares her opinions on her Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat podcast, and she had a lot to say about the Vice President's chat with the 50 First Dates star-turned-talk show host.

After stating that she's a fan of Barrymore's movies, McCain went on to share that she wasn't a fan of how the host expressed herself to Harris, Barrymore's body language, or the "Momala" phrase. The VP shared that "Momala" is what her stepkids call her, and Barrymore used it herself when saying that she needs to be "Momala of the world." McCain said on her podcast:

And I know that's Drew Barrymore's thing, but I think someone needs to talk to her that not everything you do is a therapy session. And some of this stuff is just not appropriate. Another thing I think of is when she was interviewing Oprah Winfrey, and she was grabbing her hands and it's like, Oprah Winfrey is, whatever people think about her, a great American icon, billionaire broadcaster. These are people who deserve respect in all ways, and that includes physically respecting the space you’re occupying with them.

Meghan McCain advised listeners to watch the Drew Barrymore Show interview for themselves (and the clip is available online), opining that the Vice President looked uncomfortable and suggesting that the audience was being directed to applaud off-camera, citing her own TV experience for why.

The View alum shared her thoughts on why Kamala Harris has been doing interviews, and noted that the VP is first in line for the Presidency if "God forbid, something happens to President Biden." McCain also reminded listeners that Harris is "a highly-educated woman" as a former prosecutor and former senator, which led to this statement:

Have some fucking respect, Drew Barrymore. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege. If Vice President Harris wanted to be interviewed on this show, I would wear a suit, and I would be prepped within an inch of my life, and I sure as hell wouldn’t be sitting on her lap talking about she needs to be my mom crying. It’s disrespectful.

At the time of writing, the interview clip has been accumulated 64k views on YouTube. Vice President Harris posted a clip from the interview on Instagram with the caption stating that the "true measure of strength is based on who you lift up, not who you beat down." The Instagram account for The Drew Barrymore Show also posted some behind-the-scenes footage from Harris' time on set, including a hug between the host and the U.S. Vice President:

All in all, it's not surprising that Meghan McCain uses her podcast platform to share her opinions in pretty strong terms. She hasn't minced words about her time on The View, as well as topics ranging from Bradley Cooper's Maestro to Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her famous exes. If you want to check out Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat for yourself, you can find it via Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

As for The Drew Barrymore Show, you can check your local listings for when to tune in. Barrymore was in hot water in late 2023 when news broke that her show would return to production before the resolution of the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, but she ultimately backtracked and returned to the airwaves later.