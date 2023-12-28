After The Floodgates Opened With Viral Ana Navarro Comment, Meghan McCain Is Not Holding Back Her Thoughts On The View

Meghan McCain has never been shy about her negative experience working on The View, especially after she left the daytime talk show in 2021 . However, following Ana Navarro’s comments that were seemingly aimed at her former colleague, the podcast host has not held back in responding and making her thoughts about the show very clear.

In conversation with Michael Malice, McCain was asked about The View and her role in it. This podcast was recorded on the same day Ana Navarro compared her former colleague to Hunter Biden during an episode that aired on December 14 on the 2023 TV schedule . The two went on about how different she is from Joe Biden’s son, and she made it clear she’s never done anything illegal. Going on to talk about The View overall, McCain said on “Your Welcome” with Michael Malice :

I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show. Literally, a week ago, someone else said something on a podcast about me to the host of the show. The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years.

Right after Navarro – whom McCain said she has a “long history” with – made this comment that compared the former The View panelist to Hunter Biden, she took to X to refute the claims made on the show. Like the comments above, she said she doesn’t understand why her former co-workers “slander” her on “an almost weekly basis.” She went on to say she’s been off the show for years, and they need to “move on.” During the episode of the podcast, she shared a similar message, saying:

I haven’t been on that show in years. I, as you know, I’m just trying to live my life. Host my own new podcast.

This isn’t the first time Navarro’s comments have lead to McCain speaking about her experience on The View. She recently said she “felt like [she] was losing [her] mind” when she was there. She also said she felt like the work environment was “hostile.” This tone was the same on the podcast with Malice, as she said:

I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy alt people just yelling about me all the time. I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, Malice, like whole months without thinking about them, thinking about the show or anything. And apparently, I am just on their minds every day, and it’s pathetic.

Malice and McCain then talked about her role in the show as the only conservative woman on the panel. She continued to say that when she worked on The View, she would have to fight for certain news stories to be the topic of the day, and she said she thinks the other panelists would avoid stories that didn’t shine a bright light on Democrats.