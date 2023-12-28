After The Floodgates Opened With Viral Ana Navarro Comment, Meghan McCain Is Not Holding Back Her Thoughts On The View
Meghan McCain is sharing all her thoughts.
Meghan McCain has never been shy about her negative experience working on The View, especially after she left the daytime talk show in 2021. However, following Ana Navarro’s comments that were seemingly aimed at her former colleague, the podcast host has not held back in responding and making her thoughts about the show very clear.
In conversation with Michael Malice, McCain was asked about The View and her role in it. This podcast was recorded on the same day Ana Navarro compared her former colleague to Hunter Biden during an episode that aired on December 14 on the 2023 TV schedule. The two went on about how different she is from Joe Biden’s son, and she made it clear she’s never done anything illegal. Going on to talk about The View overall, McCain said on “Your Welcome” with Michael Malice:
Right after Navarro – whom McCain said she has a “long history” with – made this comment that compared the former The View panelist to Hunter Biden, she took to X to refute the claims made on the show. Like the comments above, she said she doesn’t understand why her former co-workers “slander” her on “an almost weekly basis.” She went on to say she’s been off the show for years, and they need to “move on.” During the episode of the podcast, she shared a similar message, saying:
This isn’t the first time Navarro’s comments have lead to McCain speaking about her experience on The View. She recently said she “felt like [she] was losing [her] mind” when she was there. She also said she felt like the work environment was “hostile.” This tone was the same on the podcast with Malice, as she said:
Malice and McCain then talked about her role in the show as the only conservative woman on the panel. She continued to say that when she worked on The View, she would have to fight for certain news stories to be the topic of the day, and she said she thinks the other panelists would avoid stories that didn’t shine a bright light on Democrats.
Meghan McCain has always been candid about The View and her experience, however, Ana Navarro’s comments seemed to open a floodgate. As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you can catch The View on the 2024 TV schedule every weekday on ABC, and listen to McCain’s podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat wherever you get your podcasts.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
