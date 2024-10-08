Is Snoop Dogg One-And-Done On The Voice? His Comment During Blind Auditions Makes Me Think He’ll Be Back
I want more Snoop!
Spoiler alert! This story contains a minor spoiler for the third night of Blind Auditions. If you need to watch The Voice, episodes can be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Snoop Dogg certainly has brought a unique flavor to The Voice since its 26th season hit the 2024 TV schedule, smooth-talking his way to winning three Four-Chair Turns (so far) and starting to assemble an eclectic team of artists from different genres. I’ve been loving the feedback he gives during the Blind Auditions, as well as his hilarious relationships with his fellow coaches, so I was really disappointed when I read that he only planned to coach on The Voice for one season. However, something he said on the October 7 episode makes me think he actually would consider coming back.
What Did Snoop Dogg Say About Coaching For Just One Season On The Voice?
The Voice is well-known to substitute music superstars in and out from season to season, and there have been a few one-and-done mentors. Snoop Dogg said (per OK! magazine) that he planned to follow in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay as single-season coaches, not expecting to enjoy his new colleagues as much as he has. In Coach Snoop’s words:
I’ve definitely noticed some overlap in the kinds of singers that the West Coast rapper and the easy-listening crooner seek out for their teams, and it’s been great to watch Snoop and Michael Bublé's brotherhood grow.
Could this also mean that Snoop Dogg might return to The Voice somewhere down the road? His comment on the third night of auditions makes me think so.
Did Snoop Dogg Allude To A Return To The Voice?
Tiffany Taylor took the stage on Monday night to sing Billie Eilish’s Oscar winner “What Was I Made For?” but failed to turn any chairs. Afterward, Snoop Dogg had some advice for the artist, and the hint of a promise, as he told her:
OK, so if Snoop wants to be there when Tiffany Taylor comes back, that’s got to mean he’s at least entertaining a second season, right?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, I fully understand that there’s no way the D-O-double G would know which season she’d be able to come back on, so unfortunately it amounts to a pretty empty promise, BUT I do like that he’s at least subconsciously thinking about coming back to The Voice. In fact, he talked about what he likes so much about the show in the same interview as above, saying:
Only time will tell how often we’ll see Snoop in the Big Red Chairs, but we can say for sure it won’t be in Season 27. That coaching lineup has long been set, and we’re gearing up for Adam Levine’s big return. He’ll be hitting his button in Spring 2025 alongside John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini, so keep your eye on the 2025 TV schedule for that premiere date.
For now, you can continue to catch this wild season of The Voice (where they're adding new rules and seemingly changing old ones) at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.