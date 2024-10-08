Is Snoop Dogg One-And-Done On The Voice? His Comment During Blind Auditions Makes Me Think He’ll Be Back

Spoiler alert! This story contains a minor spoiler for the third night of Blind Auditions. If you need to watch The Voice , episodes can be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription .

Snoop Dogg certainly has brought a unique flavor to The Voice since its 26th season hit the 2024 TV schedule , smooth-talking his way to winning three Four-Chair Turns (so far) and starting to assemble an eclectic team of artists from different genres. I’ve been loving the feedback he gives during the Blind Auditions, as well as his hilarious relationships with his fellow coaches, so I was really disappointed when I read that he only planned to coach on The Voice for one season. However, something he said on the October 7 episode makes me think he actually would consider coming back.

What Did Snoop Dogg Say About Coaching For Just One Season On The Voice?

The Voice is well-known to substitute music superstars in and out from season to season, and there have been a few one-and-done mentors. Snoop Dogg said (per OK! magazine ) that he planned to follow in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay as single-season coaches, not expecting to enjoy his new colleagues as much as he has. In Coach Snoop’s words:

I had a great time on The Voice. I ain’t gonna front, but when I did the contract, I thought, ‘I'm gonna do this for one year and get up outta here.’ Once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and, unbelievably, me and Michael Bublé are like lost brothers.

I’ve definitely noticed some overlap in the kinds of singers that the West Coast rapper and the easy-listening crooner seek out for their teams, and it’s been great to watch Snoop and Michael Bublé's brotherhood grow.

Could this also mean that Snoop Dogg might return to The Voice somewhere down the road? His comment on the third night of auditions makes me think so.

Did Snoop Dogg Allude To A Return To The Voice?

Tiffany Taylor took the stage on Monday night to sing Billie Eilish’s Oscar winner “What Was I Made For?” but failed to turn any chairs. Afterward, Snoop Dogg had some advice for the artist, and the hint of a promise, as he told her:

What I would have rather have heard you sing, something from Miki Howard or Chaka Khan or something with that soulfulness. Like, we have to not be afraid to go soulful when we get on this show. So when you come back, grab something out them files So that way I can hit that button fast for you.

OK, so if Snoop wants to be there when Tiffany Taylor comes back, that’s got to mean he’s at least entertaining a second season, right?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, I fully understand that there’s no way the D-O-double G would know which season she’d be able to come back on, so unfortunately it amounts to a pretty empty promise, BUT I do like that he’s at least subconsciously thinking about coming back to The Voice. In fact, he talked about what he likes so much about the show in the same interview as above, saying:

It's such a great show. [There’s] a lot of great moments on there. It's a lot of emotion, inspiration, motivation, all of the above. And it's me coaching, doing what I love to do — to give back to artists who are trying to do something with their career.

Only time will tell how often we’ll see Snoop in the Big Red Chairs, but we can say for sure it won’t be in Season 27. That coaching lineup has long been set, and we’re gearing up for Adam Levine’s big return . He’ll be hitting his button in Spring 2025 alongside John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini, so keep your eye on the 2025 TV schedule for that premiere date.