After The Voice Finally Returned To The TV Schedule, Fans Had All The Adam Levine-Related Thoughts, And There’s One That’s Sticking With Me

The Voice Season 27 officially started up on the 2025 TV schedule this week with the first round of blind auditions and an original coach back to start his own team. After it was announced over summer that Adam Levine would take a seat on one of those red chairs for the first time in over five years, fans have seen the first episode with the Maroon 5 singer back.

After watching the premiere and looking around at the reactions, I have one main takeaway.

Adam Levine Is Back On The Voice, And Fans Were So Happy To See Him

Adam Levine joined Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend on The Voice panel, and the internet was all over it. And of course, Levine’s The Voice bestie, Blake Shelton, was missed considering this marks the first time he’s been on a second without the country star, who has won more seasons than any other coach . Check out this X post :

How is Adam Levine back and his partner in crime; Blake Shelton isn’t?! They are the OGs that created what the show is…#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/fcaCBf39KPFebruary 4, 2025

Sure, the best duo on The Voice that ever was on the show was Adam and Blake. They had an infectious chemistry that really made the show so much fun to watch in the beginning. But I did find it fun that Kelsea Ballerini had a little buzzer that had some quotes of Blake Shelton bad-mouthing Adam Levine to pull out. When Levine recently talked about returning the show, of course he trolled Shelton , but I’m kind of excited to see Adam Levine have a season without Blake. Where will his competitive energy be directed to?

Watching #TheVoice ❤️ so glad Adam is back 😍 #TheVoice27 pic.twitter.com/5VBJCrg8NyFebruary 5, 2025

Given the comments, it sounds like fans were really happy to see Adam Levine back in the chair for The Voice. Funny enough, he actually has Blake Shelton’s old chair this season. Levine has said he “felt like it was time” for him to return to the show after leaving in 2019, and so many clearly agree.

ADAM IS BACK!!! #TheVoiceFebruary 4, 2025

A couple years ago, Adam Levine had a cheating scandal that brought him a lot of blowback, but he and his wife are still going strong, recently celebrating a decade as husband and wife in Mexico. So who are we to judge? The singer not only nabbed a few singers for his team, but one even did a cover of “Sunday Morning” that resulted in a four-chair turn. Oh, and he got picked by her to coach her. As one fan wrote:

GRACE MILLER MOODY.That’s how you start a season!To do that song in front of Adam Levine… incredible!#TheVoiceFebruary 4, 2025

There was some expected twists of a past singer going for it again and getting a strong reaction. There's lots to love about the new season already.

But, Here's What's Really Sticking With Me After The Premiere

But, as a longtime viewer of The Voice, I have to say, this is the tweet that stuck with me the most:

AND THE OG ADAM LEVINE I HAVE ALL OF THE FEELINGS GUYS 😭😭😭😭 #TheVoiceFebruary 4, 2025

While I may not be as big of a Maroon 5 fan since starting the show back in 2011 – when The Voice began – I have to admit that it was emotional to see an original judge finally back in one of the chairs after so many shakeups over the years. It’s been four seasons since Blake Shelton left the show, and it’s really not been the same since. I’ve enjoyed seeing a lot of different singers as coaches over the years, but Adam Levine was in the original four that helped me first watch the show, and that matters.

I’m excited for more episodes of The Voice every week on NBC, Mondays and Tuesdays.