The Voice Made History With Season 21 Winner

Spoiler alert! The following story reveals the winner of The Voice Season 21. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched Part 2 of the finale, which aired December 14.

The Voice crowned its Season 21 winner after a celebrity-filled two-hour finale. Girl Named Tom — a member of Kelly Clarkson’s team — was named the champion, making The Voice history as the first group to win the competition in its ten-year run. The victory is Clarkson’s fourth on the show in her eight seasons as a coach, giving her an impressive 50% win rate.

Going into the finale, Girl Named Tom had already made history on the show, not only as the first trio to make it to a finale, but also as the first contestants to have four songs on the iTunes Top 10 at the same time. Before Girl Named Tom, only one other group had gotten to the finale — the Swon Brothers, a duo from Blake Shelton’s team in Season 4, who placed third overall in the competition. Just ahead of the announcement, Kelly Clarkson was already focused on Girl Named Tom's future after the show.

I'm so happy you picked me as your coach. I love your harmonies. I think you've done just amazing things that they said on iTunes so far. You have such a huge fan base behind you. Let's capitalize on that, let's keep it going, all right? Because I am Team GNT forever!

The sibling trio from Ohio captivated the coaches and America alike, with their harmonies on songs including “Wichita Lineman,” “Creep” and “Dust in the Wind.” During the finale, the trio took the stage with their coach for a performance of “Leave Before You Love Me.”

(Image credit: NBC)

As the results were finally announced at the end of two hours of performances and skits, Wendy Moten (Team Blake Shelton) took second place honors. Paris Winningham (Blake Shelton) placed third, with Hailey Mia (Kelly Clarkson) in fourth and Jershika Maple (John Legend) in fifth.

With the competition portion of the show completed one night prior, Part 2 of the finale was a pure celebration, as Carson Daly and company welcomed a number of celebrity guests. First-year coach Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi performed their song "Just Look Up” for the first time live, and veteran coach John Legend took the stage with Carrie Underwood to sing their duet of “Hallelujah.”

The Voice welcomed back some familiar faces, as former coach Alicia Keys was in the house to sing her new song, “Old Memories,” and this season’s Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran returned to the show to perform his new single, “Shivers.”

No details about Season 22 of The Voice have been released yet, including which four coaches will sit in the Big Red Chairs. Blake Shelton, who has been on the panel for all of The Voice's 21 seasons so far, seemed to be inching toward the end of his stint, but that might have changed, since we know that The Voice is moving to just one season per year.

The break in filming should give the cowboy some much-deserved time off to spend with new wife Gwen Stefani and to work on other projects, possibly extending Blake Shelton's time on The Voice. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for news regarding Season 22 on NBC, and in the meantime, check out what shows are premiering next year with our 2022 TV Schedule.