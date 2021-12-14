Who Should Win The Voice Season 21, Based On Finale Performances?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the performance finale of The Voice Season 21.

The performances are over, and it’s all up to America’s vote now! The Voice is just about ready to crown its Season 21 winner after a two-hour performance finale that saw each of the five finalists sing a ballad and an up-tempo song. It was a celebratory night for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, as the coaches put aside their rivalries and gave their teams words of encouragement to carry with them after this part of their journey ends. (Ariana Grande’s team was eliminated in the Semifinals, so her inspirational message came last week.)

So who will it be? Will one of the two remaining Four-Chair Turns take the trophy? Will it be someone who switched teams to be saved from elimination? Let’s take a look at the finale and see who we think deserves it based on their last performances.

Hailey Mia (Team Kelly)

Hailey Mia, the youngest Season 21 contestant at 14 years old, held her own in the finale and seemed to have the time of her life singing "deja vu" by Olivia Rodrigo. For her ballad she stunned with Billie Eilish's "idon'twannabeyouanymore," paying homage to the original version but injecting her own style. It showed her confidence and growth through the competition.

Paris Winningham (Team Blake)

Paris Winningham is so effortlessly cool. His ballad, "Me and Mrs. Jones" let him belt out some big notes, and he was a whole mood when he sang "Ain't Nobody" by Rufus and Chaka Khan, flinging his hat into the crowd. John Legend certainly regretted losing Winningham to Blake Shelton, as they compared Winningham's style to a sneak attack that "smacks you in the face."

Jershika Maple (Team Legend)

Jershika Maple has depended on Instant Saves to get her through the last two rounds, not to mention getting saved by John Legend after Kelly Clarkson picked against her in the Battle Round. But Maple's finale performance proved why she keeps persevering. She destroyed with her soulful renditions of "I'm Goin' Down" and "Rolling in the Deep," which had Legend hollering and telling her, "That's how you finish!"

Wendy Moten (Team Blake)

Wendy Moten may have been a Four-Chair Turn, but her journey on The Voice was not easy, after she broke her elbow and wrist in a fall during a live performance. But she kept her eye on the prize and stormed into the finale with a version of Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know?" that had Ariana Grande's jaw on the floor, and she closed the show with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," making every huge note look easy.

Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Another Four-Chair Turn, Girl Named Tom has already made The Voice history as the first trio to get to the finale. They may not have the biggest notes in the competition, but their angelic harmonies remind us why this show is called The Voice. Their performances of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chair" and "Baby, Now That I've Found You" gave us the harmonies that have propelled them through the competition, as well as showing off their individual talents.

Who Should Win: Wendy Moten

In 10 years of The Voice, there have been times that I thought the winner was easy to predict, and times that the result surprised me. This season is neither of those scenarios. I wouldn’t be shocked to see any of these finalists win it all. But in this spectacularly talented group of five finalists, Wendy Moten seems to live on a different planet and may just earn Blake Shelton another win. John Legend jokingly said Moten's insane talent is so effortless that it's insulting to everyone else who works so hard.

Tune in on Tuesday, December 14, to see which of these five contestants claims the Season 21 victory. The two-hour finale — which will feature a whole slew of celebrity appearances, including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Keke Palmer, Kid Cudi, Matthew McConaughey, Carrie Underwood and more — starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. And with the end of The Voice, be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what’s coming up in the new year.