’Tis The Season For Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani To Adorably Gush Over Their Christmas Albums

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are certainly enjoying this holiday season. This Christmas marks the Shelton coupling's first as a married couple, and while the singing sensations are pretty adoring of each other on a normal day, they’ve been sprinkled with a little extra Christmas cheer. Though Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in July, it seems the flame is burning bright as ever, as they couldn’t stop gushing over each other’s Christmas albums during a recent podcast appearance.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently went on the From Apple Music With Love podcast to talk about the holidays and promote their respective Christmas albums. The whole thing quickly turned into a love fest, as the newlyweds were simply in awe of each other’s musical prowess. Shelton downplayed his own music, however, boosting the work of his wife, as he talked about this being an important holiday for them.

The holidays, Christmas especially, is just very important to Gwen and I, and we both have Christmas albums. You have the way bigger Christmas album, but if you don’t mind, I’m going to throw some of my songs in here from my measly Christmas album.

Gwen Stefani’s album — You Make Me Feel Like Christmas — was originally released in 2017 with reissues in 2018 and 2020 to include new music. The lead single “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas” is a duet with her now-husband. Blake Shelton, for his part, released Cheers, It’s Christmas back in 2012. The album featured artists including future co-star Kelly Clarkson and her now-former mother-in-law Reba McEntire, as well as Xenia, who competed on The Voice, the NBC singing competition where Shelton and Stefani would later meet.

A deluxe edition of Blake Shelton’s album was released 2017 that included new music, including a song written by Gwen Stefani. Stefani had nothing but compliments for her husband’s album, saying on the podcast that she loves how Shelton sings Christmas songs.

Your Christmas album is one of my favorite Christmas albums. You’re an incredible singer, and you sing country music well, but you can sing Christmas music very, very, very well, as well.

You can practically hear them fake arguing: “You have the best Christmas album!” “No, you have the best Christmas album.” “No, you do!” Oh my gosh, stop being so cute already!

If you look at the track listings for both of their albums, you’ll see one commonality — the single “Christmas Eve.” Gwen Stefani wrote that song on Blake Shelton’s ranch, and while Shelton insisted his wife's recording is “the version,” Stefani said Shelton wanting to cover one her songs is one of her favorite things that’s ever happened to her.

You are one of my heroes, one of my musical heroes, so to have you cover a song I wrote, to me that’s one of my favorite life stories that ever happened to me as a songwriter.

Seriously, good luck finding anything sweeter than these two for this Christmas! You can catch Blake Shelton on The Voice at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and Tuesday on NBC as Season 21 nears its end. This season Shelton has proclaimed himself a changed man, crediting Gwen Stefani with his showing a softer side (sometimes, at least). Here’s wishing we all have a holiday season filled with as much love as the Sheltons.