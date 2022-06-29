The Voice's Kelly Clarkson Makes A Great Blake Shelton Crack While Revealing Some Wild Facts About Her Own Show

Kelly Clarkson left The Voice to focus more on her daytime talk show and her family. Of course, viewers will miss hearing Clarkson’s great and supportive advice. They also won’t hear the brother-sister banter between the entertainer and Blake Shelton. Despite no longer being on the NBC singing competition, the singer still had time to make fun of Shelton. The talk show host made a great crack at the country superstar’s expense while revealing some wild facts about her Daytime Emmy-winning show.

With Season 3 having wrapped up in May, the OG American Idol decided to look back at all the fun moments from her talk show. Clarkson got the chance to review the season courtesy of a Season 3 yearbook as seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel. Looking through the yearbook, the singer broke down amazing facts from the season.

Clarkson revealed she interviewed or interacted with over 1,000 guests. The show picked up two surprise Sports Emmy wins for the third season. Another factoid the talk show host dropped was she won 15 out of 28 games played on her show. In bringing up the nugget, the Grammy winner couldn’t help but take a swipe at The Voice’s Blake Shelton at the moment.

This must be the feeling that Blake has on The Voice. Because I was on eight seasons and won four. So, 50 percent of the time.

It’s nice to see the trash-talking between her and Shelton hasn’t died down. The odds were in Clarkson’s favor as she was only on the NBC competition for eight seasons. The country singer has been on since the show’s start so his eight wins may pale in comparison to the American Song Contest host’s achievements. So, it’s really like comparing apples to oranges. But both music stars made an impact on the reality competition.

After she quipped about The Voice coach, she continued highlighting interesting facts. Given her penchant for doing covers on the daytime talk show, Clarkson recorded 169 Kelly-oke performances. The yearbook revealed the host said “You’re welcome” over 1,000 times during the third season. So, The Kelly Clarkson Show racked up the stats over the earlier season.

The former Voice coach took the time not only to shade Shelton but give out student superlatives to her favorite guests from the past season. Next-door neighbor Melissa McCarthy and The Lost City star (and giggle friend) Sandra Bullock were amongst the celebrities who received top honors. You can see who else received honors like “most likely to get the teacher off-topic” or “most likely to beat me in a game” in the clip below.

It was nice to see which celebrities made an impact on Clarkson and the show during Season 3. After leaving The Voice, the entertainer has been prepping her daytime talk show to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted spot for the 2022-23 television season. The show already has momentum for Season 4 after winning seven Daytime Emmys out of nine nominations. In prepping for the substantial change, the “Stronger” singer is taking the summer off to spend time with her kids on her Montana ranch.

While she will be absent for The Voice Season 22, there could be a chance for the host to return to the singing competition if it goes back to the two-seasons-per-year format for Season 23. Of course, viewers will have to wait until 2023 to see if Kelly Clarkson will get back in the big red chair. If you want to keep up with The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show’s premiere dates, you can look at CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule.