The Voice’s New Coach Camila Cabello Calls Out Soccer Fans For Disrupting Her Performance, Then Deletes The Tweets

Camila Cabello may not have been prepared for the situation she was walking into this weekend, when she kicked off the Union of European Football Associations’ 2022 Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. While the singer — who will appear as a coach on Season 22 of The Voice this fall — may be used to the captive audiences who attend her concerts, she didn’t take too kindly to the raucous soccer fans. She tweeted that their singing and chanting over her performance was “very rude” in two tweets that have since been deleted.

As the Cinderella actress performed a nearly six-minute number to open the UEFA match, fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid apparently were drowning out Camila Cabello’s set, which included a mashup of her hits “Señorita,” “Havana” and “Bam Bam,” Page Six reported. Shortly after leaving the pitch, she aired her grievances to fans on Twitter:

Very rude but whatever. I’M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!

A few minutes after the initial post, she expanded on her “very rude” tweet, apparently to let fans know she felt disrespected by their actions, and that a lot of work had gone into her performance.

Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.

Both tweets were soon deleted. I can see how Camila Cabello would be upset that her kickoff was overshadowed. She and her team certainly put a lot of time and effort into the routine, and it can’t be easy to perform in front of so many people, especially if it’s obvious they’re otherwise distracted. The crowd’s antics, however, aren’t all that surprising, given that these teams have two of the biggest fanbases in the world, and many people pointed out that European football fans are known for providing all the atmosphere they need at matches.

The 25-year-old changed her tone in subsequent tweets, thanking the UEFA for allowing her to be a part of the event, which she said she enjoyed as a woman who grew up watching soccer with her family.

This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game #PepsiShowhttps://t.co/XeDYMiydux pic.twitter.com/DMx6ec9uAjMay 29, 2022 See more

The former Fifth Harmony member will return to The Voice on NBC for Season 22 this fall, after appearing as John Legend’s Battle Round advisor in Season 21 . It will be her first season in the Big Red Chairs, as she takes the place of Kelly Clarkson, who will presumably be busy with the revamp of her daytime talk show , and she’ll join Legend, long-timer Blake Shelton and Shelton’s wife and fellow music icon Gwen Stefani . Like Clarkson, Cabello brings her own experience of finding success following a reality competition, as Fifth Harmony first struck fame in the UK after appearing on The X Factor.