8 Other The Walking Dead Spinoffs I Wouldn't Mind Seeing After Dead City

When The Walking Dead ended in November 2022 with its emotional finale, I was ready to take a break from zombies. I was excited for the content in the upcoming spinoffs for The Walking Dead , but I think my mind needed to step away from the world of walkers for just a bit, since I had dedicated years of my life to following the series.

But then The Walking Dead: Dead City came around , starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Negan and Maggie. I decided to give the show a shot because I did love those two characters, and it had been a decent amount of time since I had immersed myself in The Walking Dead universe -- and I ended up enjoying it way more than I thought I would.

The Walking Dead: Dead City opened me up to ideas of what The Walking Dead spinoffs could do. While three are already in the works – and The Walking Dead: Dead City has earned a Season 2 renewal – I thought I'd put down some ideas here.

A Different Portrayal Of The Beginning Of The Walking Dead

Okay, yes, we've already seen bits and portions of how some people survived during the early days of the apocalypse within The Walking Dead universe. We got a few glimpses in the show's earlier seasons, as well as Fear the Walking Dead.

But for this spinoff, I'm thinking of something more out there. Somewhere we have yet to explore. A group that is entirely new and is trying to survive the first days of the outbreak, when everything went to hell. Maybe they decided to use Alcatraz as a home base because it's located on an island away from the mainland. Perhaps they locked themselves up in a giant stadium. Heck, I'd even be willing to travel to a new country. It could be like the planned movie A Quiet Place: The First Day , or Birdbox Barcelona.

Whatever the case, I'd love to see what the outbreak looked like for different people. Since Daryl will be in France for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon , we might get something similar. But one can only hope.

The Establishment Of New Babylon

For those who don't know, New Babylon is the capital city of a new system of communities called the New Babylon Federation. Negan is on the run from there because of committing murder. We don’t really know much about this place, or how it rose to the powerful unification it is now.

In The Walking Dead: Dead City, not much is even spoken about the other communities we know. All we understand is that Maggie still resides at Hilltop, which has been relocated due to damages (despite the ending of The Walking Dead showing a clear, clean Hilltop at the time). This makes me wonder how all of this is happening. Why is New Babylon a thing? Is Hilltop a part of it? When did it rise to power?

A Series Set in an Extremely Remote Location Based Around A Science Experiment

There is so much land that remains untouched in the world of The Walking Dead, and something I wouldn't mind seeing is a limited series centered around a group of people in a highly remote location, such as Antarctica or the rainforests or something similar.

Maybe they'd be working on intense scientific research for the apocalypse, as it might be the only possible way to save the human race. They may achieve some success, but even that is overshadowed by the struggle to survive and the impending extinction of humanity. It could be a short drama, but one that could work well.

Again, we're already traveling to France - why not head to somewhere new again?

Ezekiel's Role at The Commonwealth

At the end of The Walking Dead, Ezekiel is still alive and leads the Commonwealth. From what we see, things are going well. He seems happy. But we don't hear any mention of him in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Granted, Maggie never lived in the Commonwealth; she always stayed near Hilltop. Most likely, she doesn’t know what is happening with her old ally all the time. With the New Babylon Federation, it's clear that the Commonwealth was either taken out or possibly still in the picture, but we have yet to learn. And where does that leave Ezekiel?

Something Involving Jerry – Anything With Jerry

I would have been devastated if Jerry had died. There have been many heartbreaking deaths on the show , and I am so glad Jerry wasn't part of them.

But seriously, I would pay to watch a web series about Jerry, maybe just how he's doing in the Commonwealth, his family, his life, or working for Ezekiel. It wouldn't need to be serious, but I think it would be a breath of fresh air in a world constantly surrounded by death.

The Walking Dead: The Alien

For those unaware, a very short story released in 2016 featured the early days of the outbreak in Barcelona, Spain. But there's another crucial piece of information from there – Jeffrey Grimes.

Yes, you read that right—Jeffrey Grimes – as in the brother of Rick Grimes, the franchise's main character.

It was groundbreaking news for the world of The Walking Dead when it was confirmed that Rick had a brother and that he was around the globe. But it didn't matter because Jeffrey didn't end up lasting long; he was bitten. He did have a friend who could get a message to Rick, but he needed to provide her with better information to find him, so Rick most likely doesn’t know he’s dead.

With this in mind, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes place in France, and Spain is right next to France. Who knows? This may end up crossing over. But I wouldn't mind a TV movie about Jeffrey Grimes and his story, even if there was a tribute to it.

Judith As A Grown-Up

I'm eager to see the next generation of survivors. We got hints of how the kids born in the world of The Walking Dead would turn out with both Judith and Hershel, especially the latter in the finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City. So, what would it be like to see them all grown up now?

Has Judith become an even bigger badass than she already was? She's about the same age Carl was when he died by the time The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place. I would love to see how she is now as a young adult/teenager compared to when she was a child.

More Tales From The Walking Dead

The exciting thing about Tales of the Walking Dead is that it was never canceled. There has only been one season of the show so far, featuring different stories in every episode about survivors during the apocalypse in The Walking Dead.

I enjoyed this series, and I don't know why there hasn't been a new season yet. I would love for this spinoff to continue instead of being pushed to the side, because there were some genuine moments of awesomeness in it. I don’t know, maybe it’s just me.