The Winchesters Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

The boys are back in town – well, one of them, at least.

Supernatural was hands down one of the most successful CW shows . With fifteen seasons and a very loyal fanbase, the series ran for 15 seasons and made even bigger stars out of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

While the series ended officially in 2020, and both stars have gone on to do new projects, with Ackles in The Boys and Padalecki in The CW's Walker reboot , but today, we’re stepping back into the Supernatural universe with The Winchesters.

The series, developed by Ackles, features the story of the Winchesters' parents when they were younger and the beginnings of their time demon hunting. For those who are wondering where you might have seen The Winchester cast before, here is why they might look just a bit familiar.

Meg Donnelly (Mary Campbell)

First up on the list, we have Meg Donnelly, who plays Mary Campbell on The Winchesters. While she’s never been in something that’s involved demons, she has been in something that involves zombies! Well, not The Walking Dead kind of zombies – more like the zombies that sing and dance around.

Donnelly was the star of the Z-O-M-B-I-E-S musical franchise on the Disney Channel, which recently just had its third film release on Disney+. Besides that, Donnelly also had a recurring role on the popular series, Desperate Housewives, and most recently guest-starred in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Drake Rodger (John Winchester)

Next up on the list, we have Drake Rodger, who portrays John Winchester on The Winchesters. Rodger has been in a few films prior to his role as John. Most notably, his big roles have been in Murder RC, Not Alone, and The In-Between. His role on The Winchesters is his first major part in television, and I can only imagine where he’s going to go next.

Jojo Fleites (Carlos Cervantez)

Moving on, we take a look at Jojo Fleites, who plays Carlos Cervantez, another demon hunter featured in The Winchesters that John and Meg work with. Believe it or not, Fleites’ role in The Winchesters is actually their first role ever, so here's hoping we can see them in so much more in the future.

If you are interested in following them, you can see Fleites' Instagram page, where they post all the time.

Nida Khurshid (Latika Dar)

Latika Dar in The Winchesters is portrayed by Nida Khurshid, a young actress who has been in several television shows that you might have seen her in before. One of her biggest roles thus far was playing Farah Nejem in Adversity, but she’s appeared in several other TV shows besides that.

She portrayed Hima in Station 19 for a guest role, and also appeared in other shows such as Danger Force, Game Shakers, Pitch, Presence and others. She also appeared in the Christmas television movie, Christmas Reservations.

Demetria McKinney (Ada Monroe)

Arguably, out of many of the actors and actresses who are on this list, Demetria McKinney is one of the few who have been in so much and I’m so eager to see her portray Ada Monroe on The Winchesters. The character, a bookstore owner that has a past with John’s father, is a great addition to the series, and I can’t wait to see where her character goes.

For years, McKinney worked with Tyler Perry on the series, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, where she portrayed Janine Payne for 123 episodes. Besides that, McKinney has appeared in so many television shows in main and recurring roles.

She portrayed Carissa in A House Divided, played Tamara Austin-Calloway in Saints & Sinners, Beretta Hobbs in The Quad, Anacostia Quartermain in Fort Salem, May Westbrook in Superstition, and has had many, many other guest appearances. Some of her biggest guest roles have been on shows such as Necessary Roughness, Let’s Stay Together, Devious Maids, and more.

McKinney has also had experience in films as well. She portrayed Whitney Houston in the television film, Bobbi Kristina, and has been in several other movies as well, such as Providence Island, A Stone Cold Christmas, and Church Girl.

Bianca Kajlich (Millie Winchester)

Next up on the list, we have Bianca Kajlich, who portrays Millie Winchester on The Winchesters. Like McKinney, Kajlich has been around in Hollywood for some time and has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows, some of which I am sure you have heard of.

In terms of movies, she appeared in the legendary teen sports film, Bring It On (and yes, I want more sequels ), the Halloween franchise movie , Halloween: Resurrection, Hard Love, and more. However, Kajlich has been more prominent in television, appearing on several shows in major roles.

Some of her biggest roles thus far have been portraying Sheriff Machado in Legacies, Christina Henry in Bosch, Leslie in Undateable, Jennifer Morgan in Rules of Engagement, Quinn Keeler on Vanished, Natasha Kelly in the teen series, Dawson’s Creek, and many more.

Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester/Narrator)

Last but not least, we need to talk about Jensen Ackles. While he doesn’t have a major role in the series on screen, he does appear in a few scenes ( featured in the official trailer ) and is the narrator of the show (as well as an executive producer). Obviously, Ackles has done plenty in the world of television and film.

We all know him as Dean from Supernatural, but Ackles first rose to prominence with his role in the soap opera, Days of Our Lives, where he played Eric Brady as a series regular, and ended up scoring several Daytime Emmy award nominations. Additionally, he's had big roles in shows such as Dark Angel, Smallville, and most recently in 2022, The Boys, where he portrayed Soldier Boy .

Ackles has also had experience in film, as well, having roles in movies such as My Bloody Valentine 3D, Batman: Under the Red Hood (where he voiced Jason Todd) and Batman: The Long Halloween (where he voiced Batman in both parts one and two).

The cast of The Winchesters is certainly filled with tons of talent, and I, for one, can’t wait to see where they go with this new series. I’m eager to see a story play out in the world of Supernatural once again.