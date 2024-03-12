Tim Allen Opens Up About Home Improvement, Last Man Standing And Getting A Third Chance With His New Sitcom

Tim Allen seemingly has no problem landing a job, which is why he’s worked within the TV space on a relatively consistent basis over the years. At this point, the veteran actor has been away from network TV for a few years, since the conclusion of his ABC/Fox sitcom Last Man Standing. However, he’s now heading back to the alphabet network for a new show and, after it was announced, he opened up about getting a third major chance at headlining a comedy. While sharing thoughts, he also recalled his stints on LMS and Home Improvement.

ABC ordered a pilot for a brand-new show called Shifting Gears, which will see the 70-year-old actor play a widow and classic car shop proprietor. The somewhat stubborn man eventually finds his life turned upside down when his estranged daughter and teenage grandkids move in with him. After the series was reported to be in the works, ET caught up with the leading man and tried to get some details. The sentiments he shared suggest that he’s grateful to get in front of the camera again:

I'm very geeked to be given this opportunity.

There are plenty of notable sitcom stars that have had the opportunity to headline one very successful comedy, but it’s rare that you get the chance to lead multiple hits. (Seriously, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mary Tyler Moore are unicorns.) So Tim Allen seems to understand the significance of being granted another opportunity. During his conversation with the news outlet, he went on to tell the news outlet what led to him landing his new gig:

I am very excited. You know, I tried really hard with Home Improvement, and then Last Man Standing. Maybe three's a charm! Maybe I can finally make a statement with this. It was a big event for me, 'cause I really loved Home Improvement, [so] to do Last Man Standing was a big push, and then I love that family so much. But then ABC said, 'If you come up with an idea,' and I said, 'If I did it, it would be this.' And we came up with this idea, and we're getting there.

More on Tim Allen (Image credit: Disney+) A Major Sitcom Star Is Gunning For Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses Role, And Honestly I Could See It

No one should probably be surprised that the star is teaming up with the network yet again, considering the long working relationship they have, thanks to his two former sitcoms. Fans also seem to be looking forward to seeing more of the comedian, who’s been noted for his “really dark” sense of humor by his peers. Interestingly enough, commentators were all asking for Home Improvement revival after Shifting Gears was announced. I’m not sure whether that’ll happen, but Tim Allen did have an idea for a HI spinoff not too long ago.

It’s currently unclear as to when the new show will ultimately premiere, though chances are it might debut this fall as part of the 2024 TV schedule . Since I’ve obviously yet to see any of it, it’s hard to say whether the series will be as successful as the star’s former small-screen vehicles. Still, considering his track record, there’s hope, and it definitely sounds like he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get back to work.