T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Breaks Silence On Divorcing GMA3 Anchor Amid Relationship With Amy Robach

2022 wrapped up in quite a public and personal way for GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, whose rumored romantic tryst was thrust into the spotlight, thus putting unwanted attention on the hosts’ respective spouses. Though Holmes’ estranged wife Marliee Fiebig remained largely silent on the matter even after their divorce was confirmed , she has now broken that outward silence with a prepared statement that calls the ABC News journalist out for not respecting his family.

With the holiday season now in the rear-view mirror, Marilee Fiebig’s divorce attorney Stephanie Lehman shared her client’s take on where things are at with Holmes and how she views the high-profile way the increasingly more public relationship with Robach was uncovered, telling this to DailyMail :

During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.

Understandably, the first thing Lehman addressed was Fiebig’s dedication to her and Holmes’ daughter Sabine, who was born a few years into the former couple’s 12-year marriage. As obviously difficult as this entire situation has likely been for each of the adults involved, divorce proceedings can be a traumatic experience for children to go through, so keeping the young girl content and happy has no doubt been a huge priority for the mother.

The divorce lawyer, who is the head of the Phillips Nizer family law practice in New York and New Jersey, spoke to the idea that she and T.J. Holmes’ attorney are attempting to bring a legal end to his and Fiebig’s relationship in as discreet a fashion as possible, while also making speediness a priority. And while viewers may never see the estranged husband and wife playing nice on TV again — it’s not clear if or when Holmes will return to the small screen again — their reps are at least trying to keep things calm behind the scenes.

But despite such amicable goals, Stephanie Lehman still dropped some judgment on the GMA3 anchor with Fiebig’s statement, calling T.J. Holmes out for not keeping his family’s interests at heart as he entered into and continued his relationship with his co-worker. In large part, the ABC pair have kept their togetherness outside of the public’s eye , though not entirely, and it does seem like that reticence is in decline, as they vacationed together in Miami as Robach’s ex Andrew Shue and his sons seemingly celebrated the holidays without her.

For the sake of their daughter, one can only hope that Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes’ divorce continues to play out without further incident. That said, it remains to be seen if his legal team will draft a response to Lehman’s statement.

