Amy Robach’s Ex Andrew Shue Popped Up In Robach-Free Family Pic As T.J. Holmes’ Divorce News Confirmed

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ fate on GMA3: What You Need to Know may still be up in the air, but the couple’s romantic relationship seems to be moving full steam(y) ahead, as their prior marriages head in the opposite direction. Robach’s estranged husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, appeared without her in a family photo alongside his sons, just days after the ABC News employee was seen spending the Christmas holiday with her on-air co-host. Holmes, for his part, took a major step in solidifying the new-ish relationship, as he reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 13 years, Marilee Fiebig . Let’s take a look at the latest developments of the GMA3 couple.

Amy Robach Absent From Family Photo Of Andrew Shue And Sons

The Shue men appeared to be banding together amidst the controversy surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Andrew Shue’s son Nate shared a photo to Instagram featuring the actor and his three sons from a previous marriage — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt:

A post shared by NATE SHUE (@nathanielshue) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Nate Shue captioned the pic “RIDERS ON THE STORM,” and the family certainly has weathered their share of turmoil over the past few months. While news of Amy Robach’s relationship with T.J. Holmes became public only about a month ago, she and the Melrose Place actor reportedly separated in August. It’s unknown exactly when the colleagues became romantically involved , which is part of the reason the pair was pulled from GMA3 pending an investigation by ABC News.

Prior to the alleged affair, Andrew Shue was reportedly close with T.J. Holmes and his to-be ex-wife, as the two couples used to double date , Amy Robach previously shared. The effect this relationship — and the public scrutiny surrounding it — has had on Robach’s and Holmes’ families is among the aspects that have made the situation “sloppy,” in the words of CBS anchor Gayle King .

T.J. Holmes Filed For Divorce From Marilee Fiebig

T.J. Holmes, meanwhile, apparently took steps to officially end his marriage to Marilee Fiebig, as Page Six confirmed that the GMA3 host filed divorce paperwork December 28 in New York City. He and Fiebig — like Amy Robach and Andrew Shue — first married in 2010, before separating in August. After news of his relationship with Robach came to light, other alleged workplace romances were revealed.

Insiders say that T.J. Holmes was previously involved in a three-year affair with a former Good Morning America producer , and that Amy Robach may have known about the relationship, and even possibly served as a confidante. There have also been reports of a third affair having taken place between Holmes and another woman who no longer works at ABC.

It’s unknown if or when the co-hosts will be able to return to Good Morning America’s third hour, but after initial reports that they were laying low while ABC News carried out their investigation, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have resumed hanging out together in public . It looks like their fate at GMA3 likely won’t be revealed until the new year.

In the meantime, you can check your local listings to see when the ABC weekday show airs in your area, and check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are coming soon.