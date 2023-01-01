Why T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Reportedly Aren't Hiding Their Relationship, Despite GMA3 Suspension

In the days after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were pulled from the GMA3 broadcast , due to the co-anchors’ rumored relationship being an “internal and external distraction,” it was thought the couple was trying to lay low . Both deactivated their Instagram accounts and weren’t seen together, as ABC News investigated whether the couple had violated their contracts. Those days, however, seem to be long gone, as the colleagues-turned-lovers are apparently done hiding their relationship , despite the fact that no decision has yet been made regarding their futures on GMA3: What You Need to Know .

There’s apparently a reason why the couple no longer feels the need to keep their relationship under wraps. A source for People reports that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — who each separated from their spouses this summer, following 12 years of marriage — simply have no reason to keep their romance a secret. The insider said:

[Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes] spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything because they have no reason to.

When news of the co-hosts’ relationship first broke just after Thanksgiving, there was a question of when the two had become romantically involved. With both parties technically still being married — as T.J. Holmes just filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig on December 28 — there were rumors that the two had been involved in extramarital affairs before their respective separations in August. However, their recent activity would suggest that even with their ongoing suspension from Good Morning America’s third hour, they see no cause for them to hide their romance.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach definitely didn’t seem to have any qualms about being seen together and showing their affection for each other when they were pictured at the Atlanta airport, traveling after apparently spending Christmas together . They were later seen enjoying a PDA-filled vacation in Miami , where they were photographed on the beach, walking arm in arm and sharing kisses.

Fans have had a lot of thoughts about the GMA3 co-anchors’ relationship , especially given that Holmes was allegedly involved in a three-year affair prior to his relationship with Robach and possibly a third workplace romance .

The co-hosts have always been known for their strong on-air chemistry, and they made no secret of their real-life friendship. In fact, Amy Robach previously talked about the double dates the two would go on with their respective spouses. Since her and T.J. Holmes’ relationship became public, many people have found some interesting clips from past GMA episodes, including Robach making a cryptic joke to Reese Witherspoon regarding plotlines for the Apple TV+ workplace drama The Morning Show and Holmes making comments about his co-anchor’s marriage to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.