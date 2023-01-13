Days Before Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Begins, Savannah Chrisley Sends A Candid Birthday Letter To Her Mother

Savannah Chrisley has been pretty honest about the struggles she’s faced amidst her parents being sentenced to prison. The 25-year-old, who is the second-youngest of the Chrisley children, has said she feels like her life is on pause as she prepares for her parents to begin serving their time after being found guilty of bank fraud . She continued to open up in a candid message celebrating her mother’s birthday, just a few days before Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Florida to begin serving a seven-year sentence.

An Instagram post featuring lots of throwback photos of Savannah, her mom, and other members of the Chrisley Knows Best reality TV family celebrated Julie Chrisley’s birthday. Savannah noted that even though the current circumstances weren’t ideal, Julie was still “the most amazing woman” she knows. The post continued:

Dear Mom, I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.

Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to prison on January 17, with husband Todd reporting the same day for his own 12-year sentence. In their absence, there was a question about who would become responsible for their 16-year-old son Grayson and 10-year-old granddaughter/adopted daughter Chloe. Savannah Chrisley revealed on her podcast, Unlocked, that she was given custody, and the way she talked about her mother in the birthday post, it seems clear that she’ll be channeling Julie Chrisley’s wisdom as she takes on this new role. Savannah continued:

There have been times in life to where I’ve hit rock bottom…and you’ve saved me. Time and time again…you show up. Thank you for being my superhero. Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding. Oh…and I haven’t quite mastered those things haha I’ll never be you…But I’ll always try to be!

Todd Chrisley’s oldest child Lindsie Chrisley, who he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, also showed her support for her stepmother, as she commented on Savannah’s sweet post:

We love you Mimi.

Lindsie Chrisley and her father were previously estranged, but she defended him when she took the stand during the trial — in a scene that caused outbursts from the jury and judge — and has since opened up more about her reasons for reconciling with her father . Since then Lindsie said that Todd and Julie Chrisley have been living every day like it’s their last ahead of their prison stints, dedicating time to therapy and Bible study.

It’s undoubtedly a hard time for the former USA Network stars. Savannah Chrisley has said she’s focusing her energy on her podcast and beauty brand Sassy but feels guilt about furthering her personal life without her parents there to share it. You can see her full birthday tribute to Julie Chrisley below:

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on