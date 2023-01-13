Days Before Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Begins, Savannah Chrisley Sends A Candid Birthday Letter To Her Mother
It's an understandably emotional time for the family.
Savannah Chrisley has been pretty honest about the struggles she’s faced amidst her parents being sentenced to prison. The 25-year-old, who is the second-youngest of the Chrisley children, has said she feels like her life is on pause as she prepares for her parents to begin serving their time after being found guilty of bank fraud. She continued to open up in a candid message celebrating her mother’s birthday, just a few days before Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Florida to begin serving a seven-year sentence.
An Instagram post featuring lots of throwback photos of Savannah, her mom, and other members of the Chrisley Knows Best reality TV family celebrated Julie Chrisley’s birthday. Savannah noted that even though the current circumstances weren’t ideal, Julie was still “the most amazing woman” she knows. The post continued:
Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to prison on January 17, with husband Todd reporting the same day for his own 12-year sentence. In their absence, there was a question about who would become responsible for their 16-year-old son Grayson and 10-year-old granddaughter/adopted daughter Chloe. Savannah Chrisley revealed on her podcast, Unlocked, that she was given custody, and the way she talked about her mother in the birthday post, it seems clear that she’ll be channeling Julie Chrisley’s wisdom as she takes on this new role. Savannah continued:
Todd Chrisley’s oldest child Lindsie Chrisley, who he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, also showed her support for her stepmother, as she commented on Savannah’s sweet post:
Lindsie Chrisley and her father were previously estranged, but she defended him when she took the stand during the trial — in a scene that caused outbursts from the jury and judge — and has since opened up more about her reasons for reconciling with her father. Since then Lindsie said that Todd and Julie Chrisley have been living every day like it’s their last ahead of their prison stints, dedicating time to therapy and Bible study.
It’s undoubtedly a hard time for the former USA Network stars. Savannah Chrisley has said she’s focusing her energy on her podcast and beauty brand Sassy but feels guilt about furthering her personal life without her parents there to share it. You can see her full birthday tribute to Julie Chrisley below:
The Chrisley Knows Best stars are still working to appeal their prison sentences, but the process saw a major setback, as their request for bail was denied. We’ll have to wait and see if there are other developments. Old episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are available for streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
