Todd Chrisley Calls Man Who Accused Him Of Gay Affair A ‘Toad’ Among Other Choice Comments In New Interview

Times have been turbulent for Todd and Julie Chrisley since they went on trial for bank fraud and tax evasion in the spring of 2022 before being found guilty in June. During the trial, numerous allegations were leveled at the couple, with one of the more pointed accusations coming from Mark Braddock, Todd’s former business partner. Braddock claimed that he and Todd had a gay affair years ago. The Chrisley patriarch has rebuked the claims on multiple occasions but, in a new interview, he called Braddock a “toad” while using other choice words.

Mark Braddock, who turned the Chrisleys into the FBI, claimed that he and Todd had engaged in an intimate relationship for a year sometime during the 2000s. After the purported affair, they apparently remained friends until Braddock was fired by the family in 2012. In addition, the businessman alleged that he and Chrisley paid a blackmailer $38,000 so that he would not expose them. The eyebrow-raising accusations came up during a new episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast (opens in new tab), during which Todd said he’s not bothered by the rumor itself. If anything, he’s more miffed that it’s coming from Braddock, who he thinks is unattractive:

The thing that has insulted me the most is that out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock. … I mean, a toad. I mean, someone that looks like a thumb. I mean, somebody who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me. Let me you tell something. I understand if you'd have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been dick-matized by your daddy. But now, that little short, sawed-off thing was wishful thinking.

When he previously spoke out against his former business partner , Todd Chrisley asserted that the man “never touched me” and that he wasn’t aware of his associate’s supposed sexual orientation. During the podcast, Chrisley also stated that his old colleague had changed his story multiple times since making the initial claims. The reality TV star spoke to one of specific portion of the accusation that really seems to have him riled up:

One time, it’s actually in the transcript, he said that he had only been with his wife and me, and it was just something he wanted to try. I ain't that small spoon that you get at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop. You don’t get to just sample here. So that was the most insulting thing. If George Clooney had one out here or Brad Pitt got out here and said, ‘I had a dick down with Todd Chrisley,’ I’m not gonna be as embarrassed by it. But to say that it was somebody that looked like [Mark Braddock]...

The TV personality’s lawyer also shot down the claims on a separate occasion. The Chrisley family’s attorney addressed the affair rumors in court. In his closing arguments, the lawyer suggested that “Mark Braddock is the very picture of reasonable doubt.” This is a situation that’ll likely linger within public discussions for the foreseeable future but, at present, Todd and his wife have more pressing matters to contend with.

In November, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison and are set to surrender themselves in Florida on January 17. The two are reportedly making custody arrangements for their younger kids and spending time with family before they begin their jail stints . The Chrisleys are also looking to appeal, and their attorney is “optimistic” about their chances.

Julie and Todd Chrisley have consistently argued their innocence and will likely continue to do so as time goes on. And based on his comments during this recent interview, Todd is sure to keep shooting down rumors of a gay affair involving Mark Braddock.