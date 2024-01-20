Why Todd Chrisley Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Switch Prisons Despite Making Claims About Poor Living Conditions

It’s been slightly over a year now since Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, reported to prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and more offenses. Considering their situation, their children and legal team have mostly spoken on their behalf during these past several months. However, Todd more recently spoke out himself , sharing his displeasure with the facility where he’s doing time. Now, the notion of the former Chrisley Knows Best star possibly being moved to a new location is being pondered. However, per a report, he actually doesn’t want to switch, and his lawyer has provided details on why that is.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving his 10-year sentence (which was originally two years longer before it was reduced) at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Now, his attorney, Jay Surgent, says that despite Chrisley’s dissatisfaction with his stay, he wouldn’t be eager to leave for another facility What allegedly has him worried, though, is the potential retaliation he might face from the officials and guards in the new prison due to what he has said about FPC.

There’s also apparently another element that has the convicted former real estate mogul concerned about a potential move – his family. He’s reportedly worried that should he be relocated, he’ll be sent somewhere far away and that as a result, it’ll be harder for his family to see him. As of right now, he receives frequent visits from his and Julie’s daughter, Savannah, who’s been advocating for them. It’s important to mention that at this time, TMZ reports that Jay Surgent has yet to receive a formal notice of transfer for his client. The Federal Prison Bureau has also not provided any comment on a supposed move.

In December 2023, 54-year-old Todd Chrisley was granted an interview, during which he slammed FPC. He alleged that he and other inmates were being served expired food and claimed that he wasn’t getting enough calories per day. Additionally, Chrisley said that someone took a photo of him while he was sleeping and sent it to his daughter in order to blackmail her for “protection” money.

Savannah Chrisley, for her part, has been very vocal about the supposed conditions that both of her folks are allegedly experiencing. She previously stated that neither of them had access to air conditioning and stated that her mother had snakes in her living space . (The Prison Bureau denied her claims .) Savannah has also said that her own comments on the facilities have negatively impacted her parents’ incarcerations.

Before Todd Chrisley spoke out himself, much was said about how he was handling life behind bars. A source said back in May 2023 that Chrisley was feeling “hopeless” when it came to his circumstances. However, others have alleged that he’s found silver linings. His daughter, Lindsie said he (and Julie) had been “welcomed with open arms” by others in their facilities. Jay Surgent also said in October that Chrisley theorized that it was a good thing he was sent to prison, because he has an opportunity to spark change and improve the lives of those around him.

As his living arrangements remain a topic of speculation, Todd Chrisley is currently waiting for the next step in his and Julie’s attempt to appeal their case. Oral arguments for their legal matter are set to be heard on April 25, 2024. Time will tell whether they’ll ultimately be successful on that front. The same is also true when it comes to whether Todd will move to another penitentiary.