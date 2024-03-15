The Masked Singer's Savannah Chrisley Shocked Us With A Reveal About Her Hilarious Wizard Of Oz Night Performance

The Masked Singer Season 11 might've eliminated its worst singer of the series, but it's all good because Savannah Chrisley owned it from start to finish. Those who have yet to see it need to find the episode with their Hulu subscription right now because it truly is worth a watch. It's even better after hearing the shocking information Chrisley dropped on CinemaBlend during our interview and it makes her appearance much more entertaining.

I had the honor of speaking to Chrisley about her performance, and we both had a laugh over her attempt to perform The Tokens' "The Lion Sleeps Tonight." Chrisley told me she'd never heard the song, but what's even wilder than that, she revealed in the quote below:

I was told, 'This is your song, learn it.' So I embraced it and went along with it! I don’t even think I’ve said this in an interview, but like, I’ve never seen The Wizard of Oz. I may be like the only human being that’s never seen it. But yeah, so I was going in very, very, blind...But, we did it. We thrive, we had fun. We made people laugh and that’s what life’s about. Just laughing and having fun.

It turns out Savannah Chrisley has never seen one of the best family adventure movies of all time, The Wizard Of Oz. The movie did come out in 1939, so I can forgive her for missing it in theaters, but I was stunned she hadn't seen it at least once on television or had a family member show it to her. Imagine the surreal experience of appearing on The Masked Singer but also on a night dedicated to a fantasy movie you've never seen.

Chrisley ended up in the Bottom Two with Gumball, though it was remarkably clear who would win even before notes were sung. When I asked the reality star if she had any aspirations of winning, she hit me with this response:

If there was any point in time where I thought I was gonna win, then someone should commit me. Like, I knew going into it, ‘Ok I’m not gonna win. I’m probably not gonna make it past round one, but like go in there and have fun.’ Like, make a joke out of it. Be the joke, laugh at the joke and don’t take life so serious because it’s so easy to get kind of in that rut and just this kind of Ferris wheel of life where you take everything so serious…I was like, ‘All right. We’re going in, we’re gonna make people laugh and we’re gonna make a complete joke out of ourselves.'

Savannah Chrisley, former star of Chrisley Knows Best, has branched out into other reality shows like Fox's Special Forces. While her parents ,Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences for fraud and other charges, she's continued to work in reality television, including a spinoff of their original series. Her father Todd has said he hoped the series would shine a brighter light on his living conditions while in prison, which aren't great.

The reality star is keeping her head held high despite the issues with her parents and brought some great energy to The Masked Singer after its strong premiere featuring Kevin Hart. The Fox competition is proving it still has a lot of legs even in Season 11 and could breeze to Season 20 without fans feeling fatigued. I'm loving this season so far, so thanks to Savannah Chrisley for contributing to that.

Speaking of which, if you've never seen The Wizard Of Oz, it's currently available with a Max subscription. As for The Masked Singer, catch it on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.