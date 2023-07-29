Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Slams Their Prisons’ Conditions After Kids Made Claims

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been at the center of a copious amount of rumors as of late, many of which relate to their respective prison stints. A lot has specifically been said about the conditions of those facilities, and the sentiments shared have not been positive. The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, made serious claims about the jails , even going as far as to say that her mother had to face down snakes in her living space. Now, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ attorney is slamming the institutions himself, as his views greatly align with what’s been said thus far.

Jay Surgent, one of the newest additions to the Chrisleys’ legal team, was the person in question to speak out on the matter. The lawyer shared a statement with ET and didn’t bite his tongue when describing the locations where his clients are currently housed. In his estimation, “the living conditions are horrendous at both of their facilities.” Surgent, who’s been in contact with at least Todd, also asserts that some other less-than-ideal elements are present within the prisons as well:

While they aren't asking for special treatment, they have found that the administration at both of their facilities aren't handling things properly because of their celebrity status. We are hearing that sex, drugs and cell phones are making their way into these institutions.

The celebrity couple was found guilty of bank fraud and other offenses during the summer of 2022. Todd Chrisley was assigned to the Pensacola, Florida-based Federal Prison Camp for his 12-year, while Julie Chrisley is serving 7 years at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. Per Jay Surgent, Todd says his facility possesses poor plumbing, potential mold growth and no air conditioning. The purported lack of AC is a point of contention brought up by Savannah while she was discussing her parents’ statuses during the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast. Her brother, Chase, was also present and asserted that it’s “ridiculous” that their parents don’t have access to air.

Months earlier, Savannah Chrisley made other pointed statements about the jails and, at the time, she specifically alleged that her mom was being treated poorly. She stated that Julie had no air conditioning, while “there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building.” The Federal Bureau of Prisons shot down the claims , saying that the appropriate temperature settings had been implemented.

Sources have been suggesting that the two heads of the family have been struggling since they’ve been behind bars. Earlier this year, an insider claimed that Julie Chrisley wasn’t doing well and had essentially “broken down.” Meanwhile, it was said that Todd was beginning to feel “hopeless” as a result of his situation. Those assertions run counter to what’s been said by the Chrisley’s kids during these past few months. For instance, their daughter, Lindsie, said they’d been “welcomed with open arms” to prison .