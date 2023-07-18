Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Gets Candid About Visiting Parents In Prison And How Her Son Is Handling Their Incarceration

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, currently remain in prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and other legal offenses. Rumors have since swirled around the former Chrisley Knows Best stars’ prison stints, with some sources saying that the two aren’t doing so well. Their various children have been vocal during this time in an attempt to clear up rumors and be transparent regarding how they feel amid their altered familial circumstances. Lindsie, Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has shared more than a few sentiments. The media personality just spoke about visiting her incarcerated dad and stepmom and how her young son is handling the situation.

Much of the 33-year-old former USA Network alum’s thoughts have been shared on her Southern Tea podcast but, recently, she decided to open up using an Instagram post. Lindsie Chrisley aimed to share “a few life updates” with her followers while also treating them to a photo dump. While she discussed a few recent developments in her life, the one that probably stood out to her fans the most pertains to an exchange involving her son, Jackson. She explained that it happened during a beach trip:

On our way to the beach, I saw Jackson notice the signs to Pensacola, Florida and began looking around without saying much to me. I noticed he was watching my body language and facial expressions as he always does. He asked me if he could open the sunroof to ‘feel his papa’s air.’ The hard decisions parents face daily are not talked about enough. Forever trying to do what you think is best without knowing the outcome is incredibly difficult.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving out his 12-year sentence in the Pensacola-based Federal Prison Camp. Through her caption, Lindsie appears to be conveying just how much her 11-year-old misses his relatives. Her comments also seem to suggest that her son is aware of just how tough the situation is on her personally. Lindsie shared more details about Jackson’s feelings as well as the fact that he isn’t visiting them while they’re behind bars:

Knowing Jackson misses his grandparents, even seeing that he has sent them text messages, to phones they don’t have when I turn off his phone at night absolutely shatters me. Knowing my decision regarding Jackson visiting my parents in the prison environment is based on what the court decides regarding their appeal is causing more heartache. I trust God has a plan. ⁣

The post wasn’t completely dour, as the mother of one did share some positive news as well. She explained that Jackson slept over at his paternal grandparents’ house for the first time since her divorce from Will Campbell. The two finalized their split in October 2021 after nine years of marriage, and the podcaster has been candid about how she’s attempted to move on. While that and her parents’ conviction seemingly hasn’t made life easier, her photos suggest that she’s still carving out time to unwind. Take a look at the post:

After her folks reported to prison on January 17, it was confirmed that she and her grandmother visited Todd Chrisley in prison. She’s since shared how he and Julie, who’s serving seven years at Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center, are doing. Apparently, the Chrisleys have been “welcomed with open arms” to prison . That assertion from Lindsie preceded claims that Julie had “broken down” while behind bars and that Todd is feeling “hopeless.”