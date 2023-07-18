Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Gets Candid About Visiting Parents In Prison And How Her Son Is Handling Their Incarceration
Todd and Julie Chrisley entered prison in January.
Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, currently remain in prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and other legal offenses. Rumors have since swirled around the former Chrisley Knows Best stars’ prison stints, with some sources saying that the two aren’t doing so well. Their various children have been vocal during this time in an attempt to clear up rumors and be transparent regarding how they feel amid their altered familial circumstances. Lindsie, Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has shared more than a few sentiments. The media personality just spoke about visiting her incarcerated dad and stepmom and how her young son is handling the situation.
Much of the 33-year-old former USA Network alum’s thoughts have been shared on her Southern Tea podcast but, recently, she decided to open up using an Instagram post. Lindsie Chrisley aimed to share “a few life updates” with her followers while also treating them to a photo dump. While she discussed a few recent developments in her life, the one that probably stood out to her fans the most pertains to an exchange involving her son, Jackson. She explained that it happened during a beach trip:
Todd Chrisley is currently serving out his 12-year sentence in the Pensacola-based Federal Prison Camp. Through her caption, Lindsie appears to be conveying just how much her 11-year-old misses his relatives. Her comments also seem to suggest that her son is aware of just how tough the situation is on her personally. Lindsie shared more details about Jackson’s feelings as well as the fact that he isn’t visiting them while they’re behind bars:
The post wasn’t completely dour, as the mother of one did share some positive news as well. She explained that Jackson slept over at his paternal grandparents’ house for the first time since her divorce from Will Campbell. The two finalized their split in October 2021 after nine years of marriage, and the podcaster has been candid about how she’s attempted to move on. While that and her parents’ conviction seemingly hasn’t made life easier, her photos suggest that she’s still carving out time to unwind. Take a look at the post:
A post shared by Lindsie Chrisley (@lindsiechrisley)
A photo posted by on
After her folks reported to prison on January 17, it was confirmed that she and her grandmother visited Todd Chrisley in prison. She’s since shared how he and Julie, who’s serving seven years at Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center, are doing. Apparently, the Chrisleys have been “welcomed with open arms” to prison. That assertion from Lindsie preceded claims that Julie had “broken down” while behind bars and that Todd is feeling “hopeless.”
Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently seeking to appeal their sentences, and their lawyer thinks they have a fair chance due to alleged issues with the couple’s legal proceedings. Some of their children seem confident that they’ll get that retrial, though such a thing is far from a certainty at this point. In the meantime, it’s reasonable to assume that Lindsie and her siblings will continue to advocate for their parents and pay visits.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
