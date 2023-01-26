Todd Chrisley Gets Visit From Daughter Lindsie And His Mom In Prison After Rumors Swirl About Her Recent Road Trip

It’s been just over a week since Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison for their respective sentences, after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion , and it appears the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch has already received a visit from his oldest daughter Lindsie and his mom Nanny Faye. The visit was confirmed after rumors circulated about what Lindsie called “a little unexpected road trip” she took over the weekend.

ET confirmed that Lindsie Chrisley and her grandmother traveled to the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida over the weekend to visit with Todd Chrisley, who reported January 17 to begin serving his 12-year prison sentence . The eldest of the Chrisley children said on her podcast The Southern Tea (opens in new tab) that she’d planned to have a quiet weekend and take a Pilates class, before her plans changed suddenly. She explained:

Plans drastically changed within, like, a couple of hours, so not only did my Pilates class get canceled, I ended up taking a road trip with Nanny.

Lindsie Chrisley did not address on the podcast that she visited with her father, so what prompted the impromtu trip remains unknown. She did make mention several times of her family’s situation, however, suggesting that some members of the former USA Network reality show were taking Todd and Julie Chrisley’s absence harder than others and saying that her family, including her brother Chase Chrislie, all have been affected differently.

Her trip with Nanny Faye was also a short one, as she said they made the 12-hour round trip in just a little over 24 hours. The podcast host chose to talk about the situation after rumors began to pop up on social media about her being at the beach. Lindsie Chrisley said:

This past weekend there was a thread that was going on about people trying to figure out what beach I was at and thoughts of what I was doing there, why I was there. If it was my parents’ beach house, if it was a new condo.

She went on to say that not everything needs to be dissected with such judgment and scrutiny and said she and the rest of her family are doing their best during a difficult time. She continued:

Everybody’s story has messy parts, and currently we’re just navigating pieces of our story publicly. And so doing that, all of us are trying the best that we can. I’m focusing on the things that I can control. I know that my siblings are focusing on the things that they can control, and trying to keep our eye on things that matter, and things that don’t matter, trying to let them go.

As Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Julie Chrisley — Lindsie’s stepmother — will serve seven years. While it was thought she’d also serve her time in Florida, she was instead sent to Kentucky's Federal Medical Center Lexington, the same facility where disgraced Cheer star Jerry Harris is being held. It’s unknown why she was moved, but the reason is reportedly unrelated to her previous battle with breast cancer .