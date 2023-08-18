Wait, Todd And Julie Chrisley Are Going To Be Involved In The Family's New Reality Series While In Prison?

When it was 10 seasons in, popular reality show Chrisley Knows Best was canceled in November 2022, after stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted for a number of financial crimes and each sentenced to several years in prison . While many of their family members have been speaking out about dealing with the trial and their parents’ imprisonment in the months since on daughter Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked, now there are plans for a brand new reality series, and it seems that Todd and Julie will actually be able to be involved from prison.

How Are Todd And Julie Chrisley Going To Be Involved In The Family’s New Reality Show From Prison?

We found out just a couple of days ago that several members of the Chrisley family are preparing a new reality series, though it doesn’t have an official name or home just yet. Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, has said that his client is “thrilled and happy” to know that the Chrisley’s reality TV legacy will continue , but now we know that he and Julie will likely play a part in the upcoming show. The lawyer recently spoke with People about how the patriarch and matriarch can continue to be a part of the reality empire they helped build, and said:

Certain rules and regulations have to be followed for security purposes and the administration operations in the prisons, and there's no question about that. However, I expect, knowing Todd, that he will contribute in every way that he can by speaking with [them].

As Surgent noted, there are obvious reasons why we are incredibly unlikely to actually see either parent on the series when it finally debuts. However, that doesn’t mean that their opinions and feelings can’t be shared, as they do talk to their kids on a regular basis. He continued:

He speaks with Savannah. Savannah visits her parents, Savannah's in constant contact with her parents by phone. He'll be adding his viewpoints on things relative to his thoughts about his children, what they're doing with their careers, with this new show that's being now shopped. Also, his own situation as well as Julie's situation. So while they're not going to be active film participants, their situation, their concerns, are going to be able to be expressed through the mouth of their own children during the performance of this unscripted docuseries. So they're looking forward to it.

While it’s possible that we’ll hear from the kids about their parents’ thoughts on things like their careers and other aspects of their lives, when Surgent spoke earlier about Todd being happy that they were planning another series, he also noted that his client was hoping the show would have a more serious tone. The wish is that those participating (Savannah, Grayson, Chase, Chloe, and Todd’s mom, Nanny Faye) would be able to shed some light on the conditions that he and Julie have been facing while in prison.

The couple is attempting to appeal their bank fraud case , but feeling “hopeless” as things have been moving slowly and they’ve both claimed that conditions in their separate prisons aren’t the best. Savannah has backed them up more than once, saying recently that her mom had “rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her,” and their lawyer even slammed the state of affairs in their prisons .

Again, it could be a while before we hear more about this new show and finally get to see it, but it at least sounds like it will give Chrisley fans some intriguing new material to watch.