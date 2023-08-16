How Todd Chrisley Reportedly Feels About Kids Getting New Reality Show While He And Julie Are In Prison

Just two weeks after CinemaBlend reported on Savannah Chrisley’s imminent return to the small scree n in the aftermath of Chrisley Knows Best ending — which itself occurred due to the conviction and imprisonment of parents Julie and Todd Chrisley — their eldest daughter and others are teaming up once more for another brand new project. The in-development series doesn’t yet have a title or an official network or streaming home, but the news did apparently make its way to the family patriarch, and he doesn’t appear to be holding any grudges against his kiddos for taking over the reality TV mantle.

It’s no secret that Todd Chrisley has taken issue with details surrounding his and his wife’s respective prison sentencings, from the conditions of the prisons themselves to failed attempts to spark a retrial , and he’s been said to feel “helpless” in his current position . However, he allegedly had a far more positive outlook when it came to the idea of Savannah, Chase, and others getting a new TV show up and running. Although it sounds like he’s got his own ideas about what should be depicted and how.

According to TMZ , Chrisley’s lawyer Jay Surgent says that the jailed real estate tycoon is “thrilled and happy” to hear about his kids (and his beloved mom Nanny Faye) returning to TV during his and Julie’s ordeal. But it sounds like he doesn’t want it to follow in the footsteps of the clan’s popular USA series Chrisley Knows Best, at least not tonally.

It’s reported that Todd Chrisley hopes for the new show to shine a brighter light on the issues that he’s faced so far behind bars, as he’s claimed to have had pictures taken of him while he’s asleep, and alleges that his mail has been kept from him amid the air conditioner-free summer heat. On her podcast Unlocked, Savannah has spoken in the past about wanting to tackle some slightly more serious subject matter upon a potential return to television, saying that their previous series became a little too comical over time.

To that end, she might also be one to push for the show to share its focus with their parents’ experiences. That said, neither Todd nor Julie Chrisley is expected to be involved with the new project, so it’s unclear if any plans are in place to film at the prisons themselves.

As revealed by Deadline the day before, Savannah Chrisley is set to join brothers Chase and Grayson, adopted sister Chloe, and their grandmother Nanny Faye for a new unscripted series hailing from Scout Productions, perhaps best known for the Queer Eye franchise. The project will follow the family members in the wake of both parents getting sent to jail in early 2023.

Before that project kicks off, however, Savannah Chrisley will be back in primetime this fall for Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2. There, she’ll be putting her physical and mental skills to the test alongside other celebs such as JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Blac Chyna and more.