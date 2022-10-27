Tom Brady Shares His Stance On Retirement Amid Rumors Of Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

It’s not unusual for Tom Brady to be making headlines around this time of the year, though typically they’re related to his heroics on the football field. Lately, the veteran quarterback has been the subject of multiple rumors, which pertain to his marriage to wife Gisele Bündchen. Reports suggest that the two have been having issues for some time and that they’ve allegedly taken steps to divorce. Tom Brady, nor his spouse, have spoken publicly on their relationship as of late but, amid the speculation, the athlete did take some time to clarify his current stance on retirement.

The sports world was shocked earlier this year when Tom Brady unretired from football , after having announced his plans to hang up his cleats just 40 days earlier. (His decision drew a salty, but funny response from Peyton Manning .) With that, one can’t help but wonder how the seven-time Super Bowl champion is feeling about retirement at this point. Well, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneer explained in a recent interview, retirement isn’t on the horizon for him just yet:

There's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not. I made a commitment to this team and I love this team, and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing, and I've never quit on anything in my life. And I know, as a bunch of teammates, that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that's what you commit to, and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well.

You’d be tempted to think that the 45-year-old star would be ready to call it a day but, based on those comments he made on the Let's Go! podcast (opens in new tab), he’s more committed to his team than ever. It should also be noted that the star is still playing at a relatively high level at this point in his career, which is honestly pretty amazing. In the same interview, the NFLer doubled down on his dedication to the game:

I want to keep fighting as hard as I can. I’m always trying to do better. I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me, and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.

You just can’t keep a steady quarterback down, I suppose. Despite his dedication though, Tom Brady has opened up about how his work has taken over his personal life at times. That’s allegedly a major factor in the purported relationship drama between Brady and Gisele Bündchen . Sources have alleged that Bündchen was not pleased with her husband’s decision to return to football, as she was ready for him to settle down. While this apparently isn’t the first time there’s been trouble in paradise for the two, it’s been reported that Bündchen has sought out a divorce lawyer. She also seemed to add fuel to the rumors through her support for Brady’s season opener.