One Of Tom Cruise’s Co-Stars Wants Him On The Rookie’s New Spinoff (And I Hope He’s Listening)

The Rookie franchise is expanding and, while that won’t happen amid the 2026 TV schedule, it will occur in 2027. The fan-favorite ABC procedural will be joined by new spinoff, The Rookie: North, starring Jay Ellis. It's already been confirmed that viewers can expect crossovers between the two shows, and I'm hoping there will be even more surprises in store. Now, being made aware of Ellis calling for his buddy and co-star, Tom Cruise, to appear on the show, I'm hoping that happens!

On North, Ellis plays Alex Holland, who joins a police department as a rookie following a lifetime of failed commitments. Fans may recognize Ellis for his role as Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Fitch from 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. Although it’s been four years since the film was released, it still has a place in Ellis’ heart, and it's possible he may return for the Top Gun threequel that's reportedly in the works. In the meantime, though, Ellis spoke with Us Weekly, and it sounds like he wouldn't mind reuniting with Cruise ahead of that legacy threequel:

I would love to have Tom come be on The Rookie: North with us. I’m throwing it out there. Tom, [you should come join], wherever you are.’ [Since] he’s probably parachuting somewhere right now or doing a motorcycle jump over a cliff.

Even though Ellis is more so being playful than serious, it would still be fun if Cruise were to pop in, whether as himself or as a character. As Ellis hilariously suggested, the Oscar winner is more than likely pretty busy and may be gearing up to promote his latest film, Digger (for which he went went full method). Of course, Cruise appearing on The Rookie: North feels highly unlikely but, hey, we can dream, right? At the very least, Cruise could even visit the set, like he did with NCIS: Origins.

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Cruise isn't the only former co-star that Ellis has suggested for his new show either. During his recent interview, Ellis mentioned some of the other shows he's worked on that have cast members he'd like on North:

I would love to have some of my costars come pop in. My Top Gun: Maverick costars and Insecure folks or Running Point people — or All Her Fault folks. It’d be a lot of fun to have some of them come pop in and do an episode or two with us. I will be calling all of them. All of you will get text messages followed up by phone calls, and I will go through your agents as well.

Whether or not Jay Ellis and his co-stars follow through on those theoretical appearances remains to be seen, but it sounds like he’s as committed as ever to making it happen. That being said, the actors not only have to say yes to these appearances, but they have to work out schedules, travel, storylines and more. While it may be far from a guarantee that Tom Cruise or any of Ellis' other colleagues will guest star, I'm hopeful that the producers will invite some talented actors to appear on the show.

Regardless of guest appearances, I could not be more excited for The Rookie: North to premiere, and I wish it were here already. See the series make its debut (alongside its parent show) in early 2027 on ABC, at which point it'll also be streamable with a Hulu subscription.