How Did Hannah Waddingham Get So Jacked? She Really Only Has One Secret
Alright, I'm taking notes.
If you’ve been watching Hannah Waddingham in one of her shows on the 2026 TV schedule, chances are you’ve noticed how toned her arms are. (I know I have!) Well, the 5’11" Ted Lasso stunner has shared her fitness routine, and honestly, it’s not as high-maintenance as you might think.
Waddingham just turned 52 years old last month, and she’s been breaking through middle-aged slump stereotypes by turning up in a mini dress at the Ted Lasso Season 4 premiere and going full action star for her new show, Ride or Die. Here’s what she said about her approach to staying fit lately:
Ok, wait... this is totally doable. In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Waddingham said she’s never been a gym gal, nor someone who gets into the trendy workout of the moment. She keeps it simple with a short bout of calisthenics and weight training in the mornings. As she added:
These are such solid tips! Sometimes the best workout routine is the one that truly fits into your daily life. It doesn’t always have to be intense to get results. When Waddingham is talking about calisthenics, she’s talking about exercises that don’t require any equipment, like push-ups, planks and squats.
Weight training is also so beneficial, especially for women to maintain bone health, hormonal & metabolic control and cardiovascular health. And lifting weights in one's 50s helps a lot to assist with menopause-related muscle and bone loss. We love to see Waddingham promoting the simple way she stays healthy every day, and she looks great on camera. Of course, we should note that she's probably eating rather healthy, too.
When CinemaBlend talked to Waddingham about starring in the critically acclaimed action series Ride or Die, the actress said she was “quite proud” that her stuntwoman was even told to “raise her game” on set, which she said was not the norm in her line of work. Waddingham even did many of her own stunts, too.
The new streaming show is about two best friends who must go on the run. But one of them (played by Octavia Spencer) finds out the other (Waddingham) has been a highly trained assassin without her knowing. All the episodes are on Amazon Prime.
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Now, Waddingham is back playing Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, with new episodes streaming weekly for those with an Apple TV subscription. Then, next year, she has an action movie with Jason Statham called Jason Statham Stole My Bike.
And now we know what low-impact exercises help get her there!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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