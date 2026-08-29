The Story Behind House Of The Dragon's Iconic 'I'm Alive' Moment: 'They're Never Gonna Use That'
Thank goodness he made these choices.
There are plenty of Game of Thrones quotes that have stuck around in the zeitgeist – “Winter is coming” and “You know nothing, Jon Snow” are lines I still say to this day. Now, I think we can safely add “I’m alive, imbicele,” which is said by Aegon in the Season 3 finale of House of the Dragon, to that list too. So, with that in mind, Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon, has opened up about how he came up with the way he delivered the line.
Now, to review the moment, Aegon flies down to Aemond, who says, “It can not be; you are dead.” In response, Aegon slaps his brother and says, “I’m alive, imbecile.” The conversation goes on as he relays his plan to take down Ormund and then Rhaenyra. However, the part everyone remembers (and yells at Glynn-Carney) is “I’m alive.” It turns out that was a big choice the actor who plays Aegon made on the first day of filming House of the Dragon Season 3, as he explained on Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show:
Glynn-Carney is referencing one of the most memorable scenes from The Dark Knight when the Joker walks away from an exploding hospital. And I can totally see what he’s saying. Aegon is manic and acting a big Joker-ish throughout the scene. It felt like he was leaning into the campy and wild side of his character, and his delivery of “I’m alive, imbecile” certainly proves that and reminded me of Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker.
The actor went on to explain that there are other ways he could have said that line, and that’s why he was shocked they went with his first, Joker-ish take:
Well, the playful take really stuck, and it’s still being talked about weeks after House of the Dragon finished its run on the 2026 TV schedule. Now, as for why this particularly extra delivery has stuck with audiences, Glynn-Carney has a theory, as he explained:
I totally see what he’s saying. This line 100% caught my attention and threw me for a loop in the best way, because it’s not often you hear a character from the world of Game of Thrones say something in such an aggressive, manic and wild way. In fact, it’s so out of the norm for these shows that the actor really didn’t think they’d use the take:
Well, then they did, and now we have a moment that will likely go down as one of House of the Dragon’s most memorable and quotable scenes.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, with all this said, if you’d like to go back and reexamine this now-iconic scene, you can stream House of the Dragon with an HBO Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.