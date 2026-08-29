The Story Behind House Of The Dragon's Iconic 'I'm Alive' Moment: 'They're Never Gonna Use That'

There are plenty of Game of Thrones quotes that have stuck around in the zeitgeist – “Winter is coming” and “You know nothing, Jon Snow” are lines I still say to this day. Now, I think we can safely add “I’m alive, imbicele,” which is said by Aegon in the Season 3 finale of House of the Dragon , to that list too. So, with that in mind, Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon, has opened up about how he came up with the way he delivered the line.

Now, to review the moment, Aegon flies down to Aemond, who says, “It can not be; you are dead.” In response, Aegon slaps his brother and says, “I’m alive, imbecile.” The conversation goes on as he relays his plan to take down Ormund and then Rhaenyra. However, the part everyone remembers (and yells at Glynn-Carney ) is “I’m alive.” It turns out that was a big choice the actor who plays Aegon made on the first day of filming House of the Dragon Season 3, as he explained on Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show :

That was the first scene I shot for Season 3. It was one of those things where it was set up in a way that, like Heath Ledger as the Joker coming away from the hospital before he blows it up. The whole thing was kind of framed with that in mind, it seemed. No one actually said that to me, but everything that I thought about that scene was just, I saw that, and I just saw him doing that kind of crazy walk, and you know, banging the button and turning around and being quite manic.

Glynn-Carney is referencing one of the most memorable scenes from The Dark Knight when the Joker walks away from an exploding hospital. And I can totally see what he’s saying. Aegon is manic and acting a big Joker-ish throughout the scene. It felt like he was leaning into the campy and wild side of his character, and his delivery of “I’m alive, imbecile” certainly proves that and reminded me of Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker .

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The actor went on to explain that there are other ways he could have said that line, and that’s why he was shocked they went with his first, Joker-ish take:

But there’s so many different readings of this line. You could whisper it in his ear. You could say it really kind of cold and straight, or you could go a little bit wild with it. And that was the first take, and I was just feeling kind of playful.

Well, the playful take really stuck, and it’s still being talked about weeks after House of the Dragon finished its run on the 2026 TV schedule . Now, as for why this particularly extra delivery has stuck with audiences, Glynn-Carney has a theory, as he explained:

In a world like [Westeros], where the language is sort of semi-classical and oldie-world-y, I feel like often we benefit in shows like that from kind of a shock and a sort of a tonal shift that people don’t expect. And it just sort of perks your ears up a bit, and makes it also feel more relatable.

I totally see what he’s saying. This line 100% caught my attention and threw me for a loop in the best way, because it’s not often you hear a character from the world of Game of Thrones say something in such an aggressive, manic and wild way. In fact, it’s so out of the norm for these shows that the actor really didn’t think they’d use the take:

I’m glad it went down that way. I mean, I was like, 'They're never gonna use that.'

Well, then they did, and now we have a moment that will likely go down as one of House of the Dragon’s most memorable and quotable scenes.

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