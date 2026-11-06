Chris Pratt Dropped A Spider-Man Meme To Support Amazon’s Action Stars. Alan Ritchson’s Reaction Is A+

I’ve always thought about The Terminal List, Reacher and Jack Ryan in very similar ways. They’re all book-to-screen adaptations of very popular novels, they all star very big and fit men as the leads, and they’re all very, very, very action-packed. Well, now Chris Pratt has called the similarities out too with a Spider-Man meme. Of course, in reaction to it, Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, had an A+ comment.

In a year where Reacher and Terminal List both dropped new seasons on the 2026 TV schedule , and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War premiered on the 2026 movie schedule , we’ve gotten to see Alan Ritchson, Chris Pratt and John Krasinski back in action in very big ways. The Parks and Recreation actor gave a nod to that too, as he posted this funny meme to his Instagram:

Ritchson, Pratt and Krasinski really do kind of feel like the Peter 1, Peter 2 and Peter 3 of the Amazon Prime action universe. I mean, not only are they all big action thriller series centered around former military men, but as the Guardians of the Galaxy star hilariously pointed out, all their characters' initials are JR – Jack Ryan, Jack Reacher and James Reece.

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Jokes aside, Pratt praised Reacher and Jack Ryan in his post, telling his followers that he “HIGHLY” recommends watching both projects with an Amazon Prime subscription . However, to bring the jokes back into the mix, Alan Ritchson pointed right back at his action bros of Prime Video by commenting:

This is the first time AI hasn’t made me look like [John Cena] and Matt Damon’s love child 😂Love your show, buddy! Happy to do the Spider-Man point back at you two.

I have to say, for the most part, in this post, Ritchson does look like himself. And I am laughing at the fact that, in a way, he is kind of a mix between John Cena and Matt Damon. Seriously, you can always count on the Reacher star to have something funny and unexpected to say on social media.

It’s also lovely to see him hyping up Jack Ryan and Terminal List, just like Pratt showed love for Krasinski’s project and Reacher. All three adaptations have really had a big year, so it’s fun to see these guys applaud each other for the work they’ve done.

In terms of Pratt’s series, The Terminal List finally returned for Season 2 after nearly four years of waiting. While its spinoff, Dark Wolf, did come out between the two seasons, it was great to see James Reece back at the center of the story.

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As for Jack Ryan, John Krasinski returned to the role in a movie this year, three years after the release of Season 4.

Meanwhile, Season 4 of Reacher came out a few months ago, and so did its first spinoff series, Neagley. It’s also worth noting that Season 5 of Reacher is in production , and it's already been renewed for Season 6. So, Alan Ritchson is well on his way to living out his dream of playing the character for at least ten seasons .

All around, it’s been a big year for “THE JRS,” as Chris Pratt lovingly named this ragtag team of action shows, and hopefully there’s more to come. While we wait for that, though, I’ll be thinking about this Spider-Man meme, Ritchson’s comment, and the possibility of one day seeing all these actors in one big project together.