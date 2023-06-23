Tom Holland Is A Newbie Survivor Fan And I'm Excited About How Excited He Is About Contestants Blindsiding Each Other

Over the last few months my husband and I have started watching Survivor. He’s a longtime fan, and I’d previously been longtime resistant to watching the show, but after binge-ing about 16 seasons (OK exactly 16 seasons) I’m well on the way to becoming a superfan. It wasn’t so long ago that I was in the exact same position Spiderman: No Way Home and The Crowded Room star Tom Holland is currently in, however. The actor recently admitted to being a newbie in the community and I love this for him.

Tom Holland is generally a pretty candid guy, whether that be admitting to Marvel spoilers or calling out other MCU stars who think they might have a better golfing game than he does. But in his spare time, he, like many entertainment aficionados out there, has found a love for CBS' popular and long-running game show Survivor.

Speaking to Buzzfeed , the actor admitted to his recent penchant for watching the long-running CBS game show, and his enthusiasm is infectious.

Oh I actually finished last night watching my first season of Survivor. I loved it; I’m so deep into the backstabbing and –what do they call it, the thing they do when they all go against one person? – blindsiding people! I love it. I can’t wait to start it again.

Oh ye newbie. Really though, the series is exactly the type of show that can suck a person in with one season and turn them into a fan for life. A lot of people would say Survivor is one of the greatest games on TV and it's no surprise the show has celebrity fans. A lot of celebs -- including The White Lotus creator Mike White and pro wrestler John Hennigan (Morrison) -- have appeared on the show. (White even consulted on Season 41.) Even more celebrities are fans, like The Office's Jenna Fischer, who is known for tweeting about the series.

Of course, one thing Holland will probably realize if he gets into more seasons of the hit CBS show is that every season of Survivor is not created alike, as Jeff Probst and co. often make changes. Some of these changes work great, but some of these Survivor twists are hated by the fans . While blindsides are most excellent, I’m very interested to see how Holland feels if he were to ever get into some of the more controversial seasons in terms of gameplay and casts. He's only one season in right now, but who knows, perhaps he'll become a superfan?

Dive right in, the water's warm.

I also saw some chatter from fans on Twitter bringing up that whole story about how Tom Holland is taking a break from acting and tying it in with this newfound love for the popular game show. While it’s clear the actor is new to the fandom, how great would an appearance from the actor on the show be? Bring Zendaya. I’m just saying it wouldn't be the worst idea! There’s so much time and opportunity right now, and he wouldn’t exactly be the first celebrity to visit the island.