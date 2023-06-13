Tom Holland Went Viral On TikTok For Responding To Kathryn Newton's Claim That She's 'The Best Golfer In The MCU'
Is it time for an MCU match play?
Without a core Avengers team in play in the MCU these days, how are all these new heroes going to bond in time for the next big bad threatens the universe? Perhaps by holding an intense game of golf between Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Kathryn Newton? Earlier this year, Marvel’s Cassie Lang actress did challenge the Brit by calling herself “the best golfer in the MCU,” and he’s now responded to the claim.
Back in February, when Newton was promoting her MCU debut, she boasted about her incredible golfing abilities before calling out Tom Holland while claiming she might be the best among the franchise’s cast. Here’s what Holland had to say:
It sounds like Tom Holland is ready for the challenge! What he might not know is that Kathryn Newton has been playing in golf tournaments since she was eight years old and was even a U.S. Women’s Open qualifier back in 2012. Newton decided to halt her path to pro golf to pursue her passion for acting, and the rest is history. Now all we need is some sort of tournament between Newton, Holland and other Marvel actors who golf to really find out who’s the best of them all.
Holland reacted to Newton’s challenge while speaking with IMDB, which the outlet then made viral on TikTok. Check out the video:
As the viral moment has reached nearly two million viewers, fans got a little protective in the comment section with things like “Zendaya has entered the chat,” but hey, it seemed like it was just sparking some friendly competition between teammates in the incredible workplace that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland and Zendaya reportedly have a $3 million London home together, so we can all calm down about those two ending things at the drop of a hat.
Holland recently did press for his new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. The miniseries has the actor playing a young man who gets arrested for a New York shooting. Since filming the series, Holland said he decided to take a year off acting to focus on his mental health. The actor is eight months into his personal break, so here’s hoping he won’t be shy to return to the MCU and perhaps par it up with Ms. Kathryn Newton.
While both actors are not officially signed on (to our knowledge) for the upcoming Marvel movies on the currently slate, there’s so much Marvel to go around, with Secret Invasion premiering on Disney+ this June and The Marvels coming to theaters this November.
