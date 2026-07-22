‘That’s Too Far’: Obsession’s Bear Nearly Had An Even More Hilarious Signature Before The Actor Stepped In

Obsession might have just been on the 2026 movie schedule, but it already feels like it's going to spark a longtime discussion among movie fans. For example, did Bear have a shot with Nikki? And did he get what he deserved? There’s a lot to go over. Well, Michael Johnston, the actor behind Bear, just answered a more lighthearted question about his character and how he was actually involved in it.

Early in Obsession, when Bear and his friends are at their local bar’s trivia night, we learn that his signature drink is a Piña Colada. When he orders it, it leads Nikki to pause and chuckle a little bit. She comments with “I like a man who’s in touch with his feminine side” before Bear gets a little defensive. Here’s what Johnston had to say about the scene:

When we were filming that scene I think the drink was originally a Shirley Temple and I remember being like, ‘Yo, that’s too far. Let’s go a little bit more, you know.’

Liking a sweet drink is one thing, but a Shirley Temple paints him as a lot more naive than the Piña Colada does. The small detail in the script led Johnston to speak up on set and ask that his order be changed. As the actor added in the interview with Marriska Fernandes:

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And we were all brainstorming on what the drinks were. And, I remember Megan [Lawless] and Inde [Navarrette] were like throwing out the most pink, girly sounding drinks I’ve ever heard. I was like, ‘Come on guys’… But, you know what? I would totally order a Piña Colada.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel like you’re on a tropical island while at trivia night with friends. Though it’s definitely a bit of an unexpected pick at a place where most people are probably having beers. Plus, your friend/crush Nikki has just ordered tequila shots. Bear’s reasoning is that he doesn’t love the taste of alcohol, which plays a bit better than him going with a completely virgin drink.

As Johnston recalled, his co-stars behind the roles of Sarah and Nikki threw in some ideas for other “girly” drinks that Bear might order. Ultimately, it sounds like Johnston got the final say.

Both picks help add some character to the movie’s leading role, but the Piña Colada definitely feels a bit more grounded and true to the character. Isn’t it funny how one line in a movie can really change how we feel about someone? I think the moment kind of speaks to the softness of the character and perhaps a pattern of not wanting to swallow hard truths. He was similarly afraid of rejection from Nikki, and chose to make the cursed One Wish Willow wish instead.

You can currently rewatch Obsession in all its terrifying glory with a Peacock subscription. I know I just did to test out a theory about Nikki and it was even better on a second viewing.