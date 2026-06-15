Top Model Vets Don't Hold Back Reacting To Tyra Banks Suing Netflix: ‘For Real, Girl?’

Tyra Banks reportedly isn’t pleased with how she’s utilized in Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, an in-depth documentary released by Netflix this year. It was that displeasure that apparently prompted Banks to file suit against the streamer and others for multiple alleged offenses like breach of contract and false light. Since news of the suit broke, two former contestants from the reality competition series at the center of the doc have spoken out. And the two series alums didn’t mince words when sharing their takes.

Per reports, one of Banks’ key issues with the doc is that the “three-and-a-half-hour” interview she participated in for the show is only cut down to “16 minutes” across the three episodes. With that, Banks argues that the final edit of the doc misrepresents her, and her legal team also asserts that much of “accountability Ms. Banks took” for claims leveled at her by other series veterans was cut out. In addition to false light and breach of contract, Banks is also suing for alleged defamation by implication and false light.

Adrianne Curry, who won the first cycle of ANTM back in 2003, caught wind of the lawsuit and took to Instagram to issue a response. The media personality posted a video and, via her caption, she mused that “Tyra doesn't like being ‘edited’," before quipping, “Welcome to the party, pal,” (a nod to one of Bruce Willis’ famous lines from Die Hard). In the clip itself, Curry – who’s been on the receiving end of backlash herself in recent years – dropped a blunt response to Banks’ apparent disdain for the docuseries edit:

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I’ve read that Tyra Banks is suing Netflix, because she didn’t like being edited [laughs]. Bitch! For real, girl? Like…? [Laughs]

The other former contestant to speak out on the lawsuit was Angelea Preston, who competed and won Season 17 of America’s Next Top Model before her title was removed due to her having formerly worked as an escort. While speaking with EW, Preston opined that if Banks’ claims about the documentary creating a “false narrative” around her are correct, then it’s “karma” for her work on ANTM. Many who’ve competed on the show have long made claims about situational manipulation and selective editing having been implemented. Preston also shared a direct message for Banks that mirrored Curry’s take:

Now you know how we feel. It’s kind of like a taste of your own medicine, in a way.

Preston, who tried to sue Banks for $3 million in 2014 over her disqualification, further alleged that she and others were subject to unfavorable edits during their time on ANTM. During her interview with EW, Preston addressed Banks again by asking her a series of hypothetical questions:

Tyra, you want Netflix to release the footage? Can you release the footage of me winning? If you win or settle with Netflix, can you give me my $100,000? You’ve got it now, because you’re a millionaire. Also, can I finally get my money? Because I have credit card debt, and I’m a single mother out here raising a little Black boy. Girl! Times are hard out here.

When it comes to Banks’ suit, Netflix isn’t the only defendant named, as the docuseries’ co-directors, Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, are as well alongside Netflix Music, EverWonder Studio and 89 Blocks Holdings. Banks argues that Loushy and Sivan are withholding footage from her interview for the doc. Per her suit, Banks wants a jury trial and is seeking unspecified punitive damages. As of this writing, neither Netflix nor EverWonder have released statements.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model proved not to be a fluff piece on the eponymous series but more of an examination of show participants’ experiences, both positive and negative. The show proved to be a hit with Netflix subscription holders upon its release this past February, and it has received strong reviews from critics. As Tyra Banks proceeds with her lawsuit aimed at the production, time will tell if more series vets choose to share their reactions as Angelea Preston and Adrianne Curry have.