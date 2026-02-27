I Watched Netflix's Top Model Documentary And Found Tyra So Chilling

At one point in time America's Next Top Model was considered one of the best reality shows in the world. It was wildly popular during its heyday, and those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to a three-part documentary about the darker side of the competition series. Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model is one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch, and after tearing through all three episodes I was left truly shocked by Tyra Banks.

While some folks thought the Top Model documentary would be a fluff piece, that wasn't the case. Instead contestants shared harrowing stories about the way they were treated during filming. While former judges like Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker expressed remorse, Tyra's responses to her contestants' accounts was chilling.

Tyra Banks' Lack Of Accountability Or Contrition Was Wild.

It was somewhat shocking when it was revealed that Tyra Banks would be interviewed for Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, since she was the face and mind behind the controversial series. The iconic model and TV personality recently turned 50, and showed up to talk about Top Model in a trench coat. I was hoping to see her look inward at some of the missteps of the series, but that didn't really happen.

Even as the documentary focused on horrifying stories like Shandi Sullivan's blackout in Milan, Banks didn't seem too remorseful. She made various excuses for the show's inappropriate moments, and even her on-camera "apologies" didn't feel genuine. After all, she didn't actually make them to the contestants themselves.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Then there's the interpersonal drama between the judges. While Tyra claimed that she wasn't responsible for the firing of Jay Manuel, J. Alexander, and Nigel Barker, that doesn't seem to be what they think. The fact that Miss Jay is still waiting for Banks to visit him post-stroke also didn't paint a pretty picture of the former Dancing with the Stars host.

Given what we've learned in the years since Top Model was originally airing, it seems like it Tyra could have easily admitted some fault and been contrite about the things she put the contestants through. That includes inappropriate challenges, the makeovers, and even dental surgery that she put some of them through. But, she didn't seem to have any genuine regrets, or take responsibility in a real way. And, the way she methodically answered the questions was downright chilling at times.

I have to wonder if the documentary will negatively impact whether or not America's Next Top Model ends up actually returning for a 25th cycle. Banks used the doc to hype up a new season, but it hasn't officially been ordered yet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Now I'm curious to see if more reality shows get their own documentaries.