Ryan Seacrest Explains Why He Went Barefoot On American Idol (And He Knows His Feet Are Going Viral)
His justification is so relatable, too.
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Artists who compete on talent shows like American Idol need to feel confident in what they wear on stage in order to deliver the best possible performance. Why shouldn’t that same rule apply to the hosts? Ryan Seacrest gave viewers a treat on the March 30 episode of the singing competition that aired on the 2026 TV schedule by going barefoot, and yeah, he knows those tootsies are going viral.
As the Top 14 American Idol contestants took the stage on March 30, Kyndal Inskeep wore no shoes as she sang "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus" to match the night’s theme of Songs of Faith. Ryan Seacrest decided to forgo his footwear as well when he joined her on stage, and he spoke to ET about it afterward, saying:
In his 25th year as American Idol’s host, I’d imagine Ryan Seacrest can pretty much get away with wearing anything he wants on stage, short of another “penis panic” wardrobe malfunction, of course. You can see Seacrest’s barefoot moment below:Article continues below
The host was then asked if he was aware of the website dedicated to celebrity feet, and it turns out he is … even if he didn’t get the name exactly right. He said:
That might just be the most relatable thing Ryan Seacrest has ever said. Who wants to drop a whole bunch of cash on a nice pedicure, just to shove your feet back into socks and shoes?
As for the Wheel of Fortune host’s WikiFeet footprint, Ryan Seacrest is well-represented, with his feet earning a respectable score of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Try not to get too excited, but the site also features a video of Seacrest peeling a banana with his bare feet back from his Live with Kelly and Ryan days. Ah, the Internet never fails to provide.
I’m all for Ryan Seacrest feeling grounded and getting to show off his pedi, but I do worry a little about that dirty stage floor with so many people stomping around over the course of American Idol’s airtime. I fear we may have a Benny Blanco situation on our hands.
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Ryan Seacrest going barefoot may not have been the most shocking part of Monday's Top 14 episode. The host announced that after receiving more than 10 million votes, more time was needed to determine which 12 contestants were moving forward to perform next week.
The results will be revealed at the beginning of the next episode, so tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, April 6, on ABC to see what happens. American Idol episodes are also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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