What Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Excited’ To Do After Her Talk Show Ends, Per An Insider

It’s the end of an era on daytime television, as Kelly Clarkson has announced that her eponymous talk show will end after its seventh season. Fans are reeling over the thought of no more Kellyoke or the daily doses of Clarkson’s charming relatability that she brings to her celebrity interviews. A lot has happened for the singer in the past year, though, and it sounds like there’s one thing she’s allegedly excited about when The Kelly Clarkson Show comes to an end.

Kelly Clarkson has been pretty forthcoming about how demanding her talk show is, and when the final episode reaches the 2026 TV schedule, it sounds like she’s going to enjoy the newfound freedom. An alleged insider told People:

After years of an intense daily schedule, she’s excited to move at a different pace and have more flexibility to spend time with her kids without the structure of a daily show.

River, 11, and Remington, 9, were Kelly Clarkson’s top priority even before the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, who is Clarkson’s ex-husband. Parenting them through this grief can’t be easy, and she’s reportedly focused on being present with them and providing stability. Not having to work around her talk show schedule will make that a lot easier, according to the source, who said:

This change gives her the space to be more present at home while still doing the creative work she loves. Kelly still wants to make music and perform, and she’s open to popping up on projects she enjoys, but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind. For her, this next phase is about balance.

I’d say Kelly Clarkson has definitely earned some balance. Since finding fame on American Idol in 2002, she’s starred in a movie, became a coach on The Voice, released 10 studio albums (winning 3 Grammy Awards), led an Emmy-winning talk show (two dozen Emmys, to be exact), hosted American Song Contest, covered the Olympics, and continued to tour and host residencies in Las Vegas.

The insider confirms Kelly Clarkson will keep making music, and I’m relieved that she’ll allegedly still take on other “projects she enjoys,” because I’d love to see her return to The Voice on a more regular basis.

The talk show host herself said she needed to spend this time with River and Remington when she announced the impending end of The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying:

Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

As disappointing as that is to fans, it’s hard to argue with her reasoning, and I’m glad her kids will have her focused attention as they grieve the loss of their dad. Even other celebs responded with love and support as news circulated.

We don’t have an exact date for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s final episode yet, but she usually wraps her seasons in late June or early July. In the meantime, you can also catch Kelly Clarkson reuniting with Adam Levine and John Legend on The Voice’s revamped Season 29, which will feature plenty of surprises, including the return of past contestants as well as OG coach Ceelo Green. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET Monday, February 23, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.